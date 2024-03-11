10 Years of Unparalleled Opportunities for Growth and Innovation
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As NVBDC continues to commemorate a decade of certifying veteran-owned businesses, it unveils unparalleled opportunities for member corporations to tap into a wealth of talent and expertise. NVBDC Certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses offer unique advantages, driven by a blend of leadership, resilience, and technical proficiency cultivated through military service.
Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC
This milestone marks the NVBDC as the sole veteran business certification agency acknowledged by the members of the Billion Dollar Roundtable, a testament to its rigorous standards and the caliber of businesses it certifies. In fact, NVBDC’s impact is unparalleled, with just a third of the Council’s corporate members collectively spending over $4 billion with NVBDC-certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses in 2023, a 30% increase from 2022. This underscores NVBDC’s significant role in facilitating veteran participation in the nation’s economic landscape.
Veterans possess an exceptional skill set honed in high-tech military occupational specialties, including cybersecurity, drone operations, nuclear operations, and guided missile systems. This expertise provides them with a competitive edge across diverse industries such as logistics, agriculture, emergency response, energy, engineering, and technology development.
High-tech expertise becomes a competitive advantage for veteran entrepreneurs, especially in fields like cybersecurity, where the protection of sensitive information is paramount. In drone operations, veterans’ experience in remote piloting and mission planning translates seamlessly into applications for agriculture, disaster response, and infrastructure inspection. Similarly, veterans’ proficiency in nuclear operations and guided missile systems equips them with valuable skills applicable to emergency response, energy production, and technology development.
Their diverse experiences and rigorous training create a deep reservoir of knowledge and skills that are highly sought after in today’s technology-driven business world. Veterans bring a unique perspective to problem-solving and innovation, drawing from their experiences in high-pressure environments to drive efficiency and excellence in their endeavors.
The benefits of partnering with NVBDC-certified service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses extend beyond technical proficiency. Veterans’ innate leadership qualities, forged in the crucible of military service, enable them to navigate complex challenges and adapt to evolving business environments with agility and resilience.
By purchasing products and services from veteran-owned businesses certified by NVBDC, corporations not only gain access to top-tier talent but also demonstrate their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and corporate social responsibility.
“We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
