New Book by Saint Catherine of Genoa, Revised for the Modern Reader, Reveals A Treasure Trove of Wisdom

The recovery of the work of a great woman mystic who is writing about God, which is to say, about Love. Beautiful, profound and mysterious, her 15th-century sensibility still speaks to us today.”LENOX, MA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monkfish Publishing Announces 2024 Easter Special of the New Book, LOVE'S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER by Saint Catherine of Genoa, Edited by Marc Aronoff.
This book is an annotated selection from Saint Catherine's “Spiritual Dialogues” focusing on the subject of Divine Love in the world today and our relationship with love.
Saint Catherine of Genoa was a 15th century mystic who dedicated her life to serving others and deepening her relationship with God. Her "Spiritual Dialogues," written in the form of conversations with God, offer profound insights into the nature of love and its role in our lives.
In LOVE'S GUEST Marc Aronoff has carefully curated and annotated a selection of these dialogues, making them accessible to a wider, nondenominational audience.
In today's fast-paced and often chaotic world, the concept of love can seem elusive and intangible. However, Saint Catherine's words remind us that love is not just a feeling, but a powerful force that can transform our lives and the world around us. Through her reflections on Divine Love, she offers guidance and inspiration for navigating the complexities of modern life and cultivating a deeper connection with the divine. The book's message applies to people from all walks of life, urging readers to embrace the awakening process and place our lives in relationship to God, or a higher power of our choosing.
In "LOVE'S GUEST," readers will be taken on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth through the reflections and teachings of Saint Catherine of Genoa. Drawing from her timeless wisdom, Aronoff offers readers an easy-to-navigate path towards finding inspiration and wonder in their daily lives.
With meditations on the text and breath-taking illustrations by artist and author Jan Richardson, the book is a timely and heart-warming read for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of love and its place in our world. It is a reminder that love is not just a concept, but a way of being that can bring about positive change and bring us closer to our true selves. This book is a must-read for anyone on a spiritual journey or looking for guidance on how to live a more fulfilling and loving life.
Monkfish publishing is proud to bring LOVE'S GUEST: REFLECTIONS OF INSPIRATION AND WONDER to readers around the world. This book is a testament to the enduring wisdom of Saint Catherine of Genoa and the talent of Marc Aronoff as an author. We invite you to join us in exploring the timeless wisdom of Saint Catherine and her insights on Divine Love in today's world. LOVE'S GUEST is available in all bookstores and online in paperback, e-book, and audio-book, with Aronoff narrating. www.lovesguest.com
About Marc Aronoff
Marc Aronoff is an acclaimed author and spiritual teacher who has dedicated his life to bringing inspiration into the lives of others leading meditation and contemplative retreats nationally and internationally. His previous works have been praised for their ability to touch the hearts and minds of readers, and "LOVE'S GUEST" is no exception.
About Jan Richardson
Jan Richardson (Illustrator) is an artist, writer, and ordained minister in the United Methodist Church. With work described by the Chicago Tribune as “breathtaking,” she has attracted an international audience drawn to the spaces of welcome, imagination, and solace that she creates in both word and image.
About Monkfish Publishing
Monkfish Publishing and its imprint, Red Elixir, is an independent press publishing spiritual and literary books from a diverse range of perspectives.
