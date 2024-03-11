SatoshiDEX, the world’s first DEX on Bitcoin, has Raised Over $1 Million in Pre-Sale
Bitcoin Gets DeFi: SatoshiDEX Pre-Sale Surpasses $1 Million Goal!
London, UK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SatoshiDEX — the world's 1st decentralized exchange, has raised now over $1,000,000 to lead the DeFi on Bitcoin.
Pre-Sale is offering users the chance to invest in $SATX, SatoshiDEX's native token. According to the project's whitepaper, 30% of the total $SATX supply will be distributed through this pre-sale, giving early adopters a unique opportunity to be part of this groundbreaking platform.
This pre-sale success signifies the massive potential SatoshiDEX holds. It aims to bridge the gap between Bitcoin's established security and the exciting world of DeFi.
Stage 3 of $SATX Pre-Sale is currently LIVE
What is SatoshiDEX?
SatoshiDEX is a novel Bitcoin trading platform that introduces flexibility and innovative ideas to the blockchain system. It enables users to:
- Trade tokens directly on Bitcoin eliminating the need for wrapped assets and expensive Ethereum fees,
- Stake and earn $SDEX
Core Features:
- On-chain trading: SatoshiDEX enables peer-to-peer trading of Bitcoin-based assets directly on the blockchain, ensuring trustless and transparent transactions.
- Liquidity pools: Similar to Uniswap, SatoshiDEX utilizes liquidity pools for price discovery and efficient asset exchange. Users can contribute assets to pools and earn rewards in exchange for providing liquidity.
- Stacks L2 chain: Leveraging the Stacks L2 chain, SatoshiDEX aims to overcome scalability limitations on the Bitcoin main net, offering faster and cheaper transactions. SatoshiDEX.ai approach to DEX development on Bitcoin offers a paradigm shift in decentralized asset trading. With Bitcoin's security, SatoshiDEX.ai is able to create a decentralized financial ecosystem.
About SatoshiDEX:
SatoshiDEX is a decentralized exchange operating on the Stacks Layer 2 chain. It facilitates seamless asset swaps and liquidity provision, eliminating the need for wrapped assets and costly Ethereum fees.
Users can directly trade tokens on Bitcoin through its platform on https://satoshidex.ai/, enhancing accessibility and reducing transaction costs. By leveraging the Stacks Layer 2 chain, transaction processing is swift while maintaining security and decentralization.
SatoshiDEX is leading a new era of decentralized finance, where innovation meets utility on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Jeremy Nita contact at satoshidex.ai