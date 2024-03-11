Medilink UK appointed exclusive UK partner by Messe Düsseldorf

11th March 2024

Medilink UK, the largest representative body in the UK for life science companies has been chosen as the exclusive UK partner by Messe Düsseldorf for MEDICA 2024 in Germany, one of the biggest medical B2B trade fairs in the world. The partnership also includes other medical trade fairs worldwide organised by Messe Düsseldorf through MEDICAlliance, including Medical Fair Asia Singapore, Medical Fair India and Rehacare.

The UK Pavilion, which remains one of the largest and well-respected national pavilions at the show, will be home to an array of technologies and services, with product showcases, seminars, networking opportunities and expert advisors, all designed to drive footfall to the stand and help UK companies grow and develop their presence overseas.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink UK commented, “This appointment is good news for UK life science companies and for this dynamic and innovative sector of the UK economy, providing significant benefits for any business looking to export their products or services worldwide. The experience and knowledge of the Medilink team, with over 20 years of partnering with Messe Düsseldorf, has been rewarded with this appointment and to secure a larger presence and focal point for UK organisations is additionally rewarding.”

Daniel Green, Medilink UK International Manager, said, “We are also delighted to be working with GAMBICA as they continue to directly organise the UK Pavilion for the laboratory technology and medical diagnostic test sectors with Messe Düsseldorf at MEDICA, further benefitting the UK Healthcare ecosystem. We look forward to developing this relationship for the benefit of all.”

GAMBICA, the trade association representing the UK laboratory technology, medical diagnostic tests and reagents sectors in hall 1, has for several years partnered with Medilink UK, co-ordinating our approach and group identities. Kirsty Roberts, International Events Manager at GAMBICA, said, “We look forward to further developing this collaboration, providing a more unified and strengthened presentation of the UK Life Sciences capabilities at MEDICA.”

MEDICA welcomed over 83,000 visitors from almost 70 countries in 2023 and this year will be held again in Düsseldorf, Germany from the 11th to the 14th of November 2024 representing an excellent opportunity for UK healthcare manufacturers and providers to showcase the very best of talent and innovation to a global audience.

“The Medilink UK Pavilion offers significant benefits and bespoke high-quality support to exhibitors and promises to be the most successful year to date. With over 60% of space already booked, many rebooking from last year, we anticipate high demand for exhibition space,” added Daniel.

Companies joining the Medilink UK Pavilion will benefit from a comprehensive exhibition package, PR and in-market support, alongside a host of exclusive benefits before, during and after the exhibition. For full information and to book your space, please contact Medilink UK at international@medilink.co.uk or call 0114 232 9292. Alternatively, please visit our website at www.medilink.co.uk