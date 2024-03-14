Board Member and Qualified Financial Expert Jigisha Desai, QRD® Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Jigisha now joins a very elite group of directors who hold all three of our top credentials and has already been recognized as one of the most influential board directors by WomenInc. Magazine.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Jigisha Desai, QRD® of Santa Cruz, California, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Jigisha serves as a non-executive director at Tutor Perini Corporation, an NYSE-listed heavy civil, building, and specialty construction company, serving as a member of the audit, nominations, and governance committees. Additionally, she holds a non-executive board position at 1St Capital Bank in California and has previously chaired the audit committee while serving as a non-executive director for QualTek, a Nasdaq-listed company specializing in infrastructure services and renewable projects. Jigisha also served as an Advisory Board Member for ElementUS Rare Earths & Minerals.
In 2023, she was named to the WomenInc. Magazine’s Most Influential Corporate Board Directors list. She is the former chief financial and strategy officer at Granite Construction, an NYSE-listed company, and a qualified financial expert. She is a graduate of Harvard’s Women on Boards program and is a member of the WomenExecs on Boards guided study cohort through the Certificate in Risk Governance® course. She now holds all three of the DCRO Institute’s top credentials. Jigisha graduated from Harvard’s Advanced Management Program and earned her B.S. in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Master of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from Golden Gate University.
“Jigisha now joins a very elite group of directors who hold all three of our top credentials," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She’s already been recognized as one of the most influential board directors by WomenInc. Magazine, and no doubt, the accolades will continue to flow her way. We’re proud to count her among our program graduates."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“Embarking on and completing the Certificate in Risk Governance® program has been a transformative journey, offering me a profound understanding of risk governance and its strategic implications. As a board director, the comprehensive program and course materials have elevated my capacity to align financial strategies with corporate goals while ensuring effective risk management.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
