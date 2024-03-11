Tampa Florida Judo Athletes Excel at USJA North American Judo Championships, Bringing Home 13 Medals
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Florida Judo is proud to announce the outstanding performance of its athletes Emma Bragg, Rhadi Ferguson and Makena Webb at the recently concluded United States Judo Association (USJA) North American Judo Championships. The event, held in Cape Coral, FL showcased the exceptional talent and dedication of the Tampa Florida Judo team, resulting in an impressive haul of 13 medals.
Three athletes from Tampa Florida Judo represented the club at the prestigious championship, showcasing their skills and determination in various weight categories. These athletes demonstrated exceptional technique, strength, and sportsmanship, making their mark on the competition and solidifying Tampa Florida Judo’s reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the judo community.
The results were nothing short of exceptional, with Tampa Florida Judo athletes earning a total of 13 medals. These medals include [3 golds, 9 silvers,and 1 bronze medals won]. Each athlete displayed unwavering determination, representing their club and the Tampa community with pride and honor.
Tampa Florida Judo would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to these talented athletes for their outstanding achievements. Their success is a testament to their hard work, perseverance, and the exceptional coaching provided by the Tampa Florida Judo team. The club also expresses its gratitude to the USJA for organizing such a prestigious event that allows athletes to showcase their skills on an international stage.
The achievements of these athletes at the USJA North American Judo Championships serve as an inspiration to the entire Tampa Florida Judo community. Their dedication and commitment to the sport exemplify the values of discipline, respect, and excellence that Tampa Florida Judo stands for.
For more information about Tampa Florida Judo and its athletes, please call 812-501-2827 or visit www.TampaFloridaJudo.net today.
