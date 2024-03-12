Global Board Member Heidi Hunter Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Heidi’s global profile and experience are perfectly matched to our programs. I see the impact she is having on boards where she serves now and the growing impact she will have in the future”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Heidi Hunter of Naples, Florida, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Heidi is an accomplished global biotech leader serving as a member of the board of directors for IO Biotech in Copenhagen, Denmark, Bavarian Nordic, also in Copenhagen, Sutro Biopharma, Inc. in San Francisco, and Vicore Pharma AB in Gothenburg, Sweden. Heidi is the former president of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions and served as a senior executive for UCB in Brussels, Belgium, and Boehringer Ingelheim in Ingelheim, Germany. She began her career with Ciba-Geigy, now Novartis. Heidi earned her MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and her BA in Economics from the University of Michigan. She is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Women on Boards program and a member of WomenExecs on Boards.
"Heidi’s global profile and experience are perfectly matched to the global approach the DCRO Institute takes to our programs," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "I have enjoyed my conversations with her and see the impact she is having on boards where she serves now and the growing impact she will have in the future. We are thrilled to count her among our credential holders."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® course consolidated the best thinking in global digital security and the need for a vigilant 360-degree strategic lens on integrated business value definition and protection as technology evolves. The course supports board members to go beyond the basics of understanding how best to support companies as they build cyber resilience,” said Ms. Hunter. “The Cyber Risk Governance course is an excellent time investment for any board member.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
