Blink Charging Establishes Global Corporate Headquarters and Announces Expansion of Manufacturing Facility in Bowie, Maryland

Along with the new headquarters, Blink is increasing its manufacturing capacity by constructing a state-of-the-art advanced 30,000 square-foot facility.

Bowie, MD., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the Company has established its global corporate headquarters in a 15,000 square-foot facility in Bowie, MD.

Complementing this pivotal move, Blink has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity by constructing a new LEED Gold-certified 30,000 square-foot production facility. The new facility will include an extra production line to streamline operations for expedited and increased production of EV charging units. The Company plans to significantly increase its manufacturing capacity by constructing a new, modern facility that demonstrates Blink’s dedication to responding to the increasing global demand for EV charging infrastructure. Today’s announcements underscore Blink’s commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and reinforce its position as a key player in a rapidly evolving industry.

Blink has designated Maryland as its central hub, leveraging its proximity to Washington, D.C., to support the Company’s global vision of a greener future. Blink has made notable progress in expanding its market presence and enhancing operational efficiency. The Company has implemented innovative and sustainable workplace initiatives for employees and increased focus on product research and development. Blink’s future-forward approach supports its mission to provide reliable, high-quality products to its customers. It underscores Blink’s dedication to advancing the adoption of electric vehicles and empowering communities with convenient, reliable charging solutions.

“Blink Charging is proud and excited to be establishing our global headquarters and production facility in Maryland, marking a pivotal moment in our journey toward a greener future,” said Blink President and CEO, Brendan Jones. “We are committed to implementing innovative technology and manufacturing processes to enhance efficiency, capability, and output speed while maintaining quality standards. We thank the state of Maryland for welcoming us, and we are excited to be here.”

The announcement was marked with a grand opening event attended by White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, Maryland Governor Wes Moore, and other federal, state, and local dignitaries at the new manufacturing facility.

The new headquarters and manufacturing facility will be situated in Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business community developed by St. John’s Properties, Inc., a developer with experience creating LEED-certified facilities in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. Blink’s current manufacturing facility produces around 15,000 EV charging units annually.

To meet the rapidly increasing demand for electric vehicles and their charging infrastructure, the Company plans to expand its production capacity to over 50,000 charging units annually.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore remarked, “We are thrilled to welcome Blink’s headquarters to the Great State of Maryland. This decision not only affirms our commitment to climate action but also supports our efforts to create new job opportunities and enhance Maryland’s competitiveness. Together, we will meet our goal of achieving 100% clean energy by 2035, and we will ensure that climate justice drives economic justice.” To mee

The new facility at Howerton Way will function as the central hub for Blink’s in-house manufacturing and production in North America. In alignment with the Build America, Buy America Act , this new facility will enable Blink to increase domestic manufacturing operations, replacing previous overseas production. Maryland will serve as the assembly site for Blink’s Series 6, Series 7, and Series 8 L2 chargers.

Among Blink’s investments in Maryland, the Company plans to establish the Blink Center of Charging Excellence, with various leading-edge features:

Vehicle Interoperability Testing: A dedicated facility where Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) can conduct tests on vehicle compatibility and design with various chargers.

Charger Certification with MET Labs: Blink will establish capabilities for unit certification in collaboration with MET Labs, a Baltimore, MD-based company, at the facility.

Sponsoring Test Events: A platform for local, state, national, and global industry stakeholders, and companies to convene and test cutting-edge technology.

State-of-the-Art Research and Development Lab: This advanced facility will include a drive-in dock for vehicle testing across passenger, truck, bus, and fleet vehicles. It will also feature vehicle simulators, calibration equipment, meter accuracy test equipment, EnergyStar pre-testing, and regenerative load testing. Substantial technological investments will be made to pioneer the next generation of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSEs).

