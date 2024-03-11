Peabody General Contractors Appoints New General Manager

Peabody General Contractors welcomes Clint Eskridge as General Manager

Austin, Texas, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peabody General Contractors, a heavy civil construction company specializing in underground utility services and a subsidiary of the HEI Civil Enterprise, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clint Eskridge as its new General Manager. Eskridge brings extensive experience and a proven track record in the construction industry and is poised to lead the company’s continued growth and success.

Since 1973, HEI Civil has provided heavy civil construction services in Denver and along Colorado’s Front Range. In 2018, the HEI Civil Enterprise expanded its footprint by acquiring Peabody General Contractors in Austin, Texas, followed by the acquisition of Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, N.C., in 2019. Now, as an integral part of the HEI enterprise, Peabody General Contractors has continued its commitment to delivering excellence in heavy civil construction projects throughout central Texas.

With over 25 years of experience in heavy civil construction, Eskridge has a deep understanding of project planning, production and team leadership. Throughout his career, Eskridge has demonstrated a commitment to delivering high-quality projects, on time and within budget while fostering a culture of safety and collaboration.

In his previous role overseeing operations for the HEI Civil Enterprise, Eskridge spent extensive time in Austin, where he was able to leverage his operations experience working alongside the Peabody General Contractor team to increase production and deliver successful, timely projects for clients.

As General Manager, Eskridge will oversee all aspects of Peabody General Contractor's heavy civil construction operations, including project management, operations, client relations and having full P&L responsibility. He will work closely with the executive team to drive strategic initiatives, cultivate new business opportunities and uphold the company's reputation for excellence in the industry.

"We are thrilled to appoint Clint Eskridge as our new General Manager," said Leo Denslow, Chief Executive Officer of the HEI Civil Enterprise. "Having been an integral part of our team since 2010, he brings a deep understanding of our company culture, critical success factors and operations. With his wealth of experience and leadership capabilities, we are confident he will play a pivotal role in guiding our company through its next phase of growth and development."

Eskridge expressed his enthusiasm about joining Peabody General Contractors and his commitment to building upon the company's success. "I am honored to take on the role of General Manager and continue my journey with this outstanding team," Eskridge said. "Together, we will continue to uphold Peabody General Contractor's legacy of excellence and innovation in the heavy civil construction industry."

About Peabody General Contractors

Founded in 1982 by Mark and Shelley Peabody, Peabody General Contractors is a privately owned, underground utility services contractor headquartered in Austin, Texas. Providing a broad spectrum of private, commercial, and municipal underground utility services throughout central Texas, Peabody General Contractors specializes in the rehabilitation and installation of new water lines, wastewater lines, storm sewers, lift stations, plant work and more. For detailed information, visit https://www.peabodygeneral.com.

About HEI Civil Enterprise

HEI Civil has provided superior heavy civil general contracting services to Colorado’s Front Range since 1973. In 2018, the HEI Civil Enterprise acquired Peabody General Contractors in Austin, Texas, before acquiring Horsepower Site Services in Charlotte, N.C., in 2019. For detailed information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

