Fishmeal Market Expected to Total US$ 8,698.72 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for High-quality Animal Feeds and Aquafeeds | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global Fishmeal Market Analysis Report 2024 to 2034: Environmental Awareness Sparks Surge in Demand for Naturally-Sourced Fishmeal in Aquaculture Feeds. The United States Fish Meal Market Is Set To Experience A Robust Growth Trajectory, With A Projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 2.80% Until 2034.

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fish meal market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,633.51 million in 2024. It will likely exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, totaling US$ 8,698.72 million by the end of 2034.



Demand is anticipated to remain high for powdered fish meal during the assessment period, owing to its benefits like better convenience and versatility.

Multiple factors are expected to drive the growth of the Fish Meal market during the next ten years. These include:

Rapid population growth, along with rising demand for protein-rich diets

Booming aquaculture industry

Rising demand for high-quality, nutritious animal feeds and aquafeeds

Expanding usage of Fish Meal in fertilizers

Increasing demand for premium aquaculture products like salmon and shrimp



Fish meat has become an ideal source of protein and nutrients in aquaculture, poultry, and livestock diets. It is widely used in animal feeds due to its high nutritional content, thereby fueling its demand globally.

The expansion of the aquaculture industry, particularly in Asian nations, is creating significant demand for high-quality protein sources, including Fish Meal in aquafeeds. This will continue to provide the impetus for the growth of the fish meal market.

There is a rising demand for fish and seafood globally amid shifting consumer preferences for healthier food products. This, in turn, is expected to fuel sales of fish meal as it is increasingly used as a primary ingredient in aquafeeds.

Fish meal is also gaining wider popularity in fertilizer production due to the presence of protein and other essential micronutrients. This will further boost the target market during the assessment period.

The escalating focus of farmers to provide high-nutritional feeds to their animals to cope with rising meat and dairy product demand is expected to fuel fish meal sales. Thus, a steady CAGR has been predicted for the target market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Fish Meal Market Report:

The global fish meal industry is projected to total US$ 8,698.72 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on form, the crustaceans constitute the fish meal segment is set to account for a prominent value share of 19.50% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on application, the Poultry segment is expected to hold a market share of 23.40% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States market is anticipated to total US$ 2,024.4 million by 2034.

by 2034. Fish meal demand in Japan is forecast to grow at 6.7% CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. China is poised to register a CAGR of 5.6% between 2024 and 2034.

“Rising consumption of meat and other animal products is expected to create significant demand for animal feed additives. This, in turn, will likely foster the growth of the fish meal industry during the assessment period,” – says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Leading fish meal manufacturers listed in the report include

Triplenine Group A/S

Pesquera Diamante S.A.

FF Skagen A/S

Biomega AS

Sarma Fish S.A.R.L

Aker BioMarine Antarctic AS

Omega Protein Corporation

Calysta, Inc.

Novus International Inc.

Alpha Atlantique

Oceana Group Limited S.A.

Empresas Copec S.A.

Others



Many of these companies are riding high on the increasing demand for alternative protein categories. These companies are expanding product portfolios and employing strategies like partnerships, advertising, mergers, acquisitions, and agreements to stay ahead of the competition.

Recent Development:

In 2022, FMC and Cargill partnered to create and market fresh aquaculture nutrition products.



Fish Meal Market Research by Application, Nature, and Other Categories

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Animal Feed

Aqua Feed

Poultry

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplement

Fertilizers

By Source:

Crustaceans

Crabs

Lobsters

Crayfish

Shrimps

Prawns

Krill

Woodlice

Barnacles

Cyprinids

Tuna

Tilapia

Swordfish

Salmons

Milkfish

Catfish

Trout

Marine Fish

Eels

Molluscs

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions, and post-merger integration, and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

