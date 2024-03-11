Governor-General affirms Việt Nam as New Zealand's crucial partner

VIETNAM, March 11 - WELLINGTON — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính held a meeting with Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro in Wellington on Monday (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to New Zealand.

The Governor-General said the PM’s visit was of significance as the two countries would celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2025, and expressed her belief that it would be a success, contributing to enhancing the Việt Nam-New Zealand strategic partnership.

Kiro also commended Việt Nam's important role and position in the region, especially within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirming that New Zealand always considers Việt Nam a crucial partner in the region.

The PM conveyed regards from Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and other high-ranking leaders of Việt Nam to the Governor-General.

Informing Kiro of the outcomes of the talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon earlier the same day, Chính said the bilateral relationship had been developing intensively, extensively, and substantively over the past nearly five decades, especially after the establishment of the strategic partnership in 2020.

Ample room remains for the two sides to foster their strategic partnership, for the sake of their people, and for peace, stability and development in the region, according to the Prime Minister.

Host and guest agreed to strengthen and deepen the relations across spheres, step up people-to-people exchange, carry forward the role of the two countries’ friendship associations, and weigh the resumption of direct flights.

Chính laid an emphasis on the six main cooperation areas, namely high-ranking delegation exchange and the implementation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms; trade-investment; education-training; green economy, sustainable development and environmental protection; cultural exchange; and labour.

The PM suggested New Zealand further facilitate the Vietnamese community to live and study there, and serve as a bridge between the two countries.

Kiro affirmed her support for the Vietnamese community, and lauded their contributions to New Zealand’s development.

The two sides also concurred to maintain their close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums. — VNS