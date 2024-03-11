Vice State President begins working trip to United Nations, US

VIETNAM, March 11 - New York — Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân is paying a working visit to the US, starting March 11 morning (Việt Nam time), to attend the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) and carry out several bilateral activities in the US.

Xuân visited and offered sympathy to the family of left-wing activist Merle Ratner, a close friend of Việt Nam, who passed away after a traffic accident in early February.

She affirmed that Việt Nam always remembers and respects the affection and contributions that Merle Ratner gave to Việt Nam over the past half a century, from antiwar activities, to the nation building cause, and the fight for justice for Vietnamese victims of Agent Orange.

The official then visited and laid wreaths at the National September 11 Memorial to commemorate the victims who died in the terrorist attack in 2001. — VNS