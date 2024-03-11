PM receives President of New Zealand - Việt Nam Friendship Association

VIETNAM, March 11 - WELLINGTON — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received President of the New Zealand-Việt Nam Friendship Association Roberto Rabel, who is a professor of Victoria University of Wellington, on Monday on the occasion of his official visit to New Zealand.

The Vietnamese leader highlighted the high political trust between the two countries, saying that the two sides share many similarities such as the love for peace, hospitality and sincerity.

He thanked the association for organising numerous practical activities, significantly contributing to enhancing the bilateral relationship.

Briefing the association’s members on his trip’s outcomes, PM Chính emphasised that the friendship and cooperation between Việt nam and New Zealand have developed in a strong, effective, and practical manner across areas, especially in science and technology, education and training, innovation, circular economy, sharing economy, and knowledge economy.

The two sides have agreed on orientations to promote the bilateral relations in the coming time, and effectively implement signed agreements, PM Chính said, stressing the necessity to enhance people-to-people exchanges and foster economic, trade and investment cooperation.

He urged the association to continue engaging in practical activities and making significant contributions to boosting people-to-people exchanges as well as cooperation between the two countries, especially in 2025 which marks the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations and five years of their Strategic Partnership.

PM Chính suggested the association create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in New Zealand to strongly develop, hoping that the association’s members will continue to support Việt Nam, especially in sending Vietnamese students to New Zealand for study and research.

He also highly valued the election of Phạm Thị Ngọc Lan, a Vietnamese-origin woman to the New Zealand Parliament, stating that this demonstrates that there is an appreciation for and no discrimination against Vietnamese people. He expressed his hope that more Vietnamese-origin persons would participate in leadership positions in state agencies of New Zealand.

The association’s members spoke highly of the Vietnamese leader’s important visit, showing their belief that the trip would be a success. They also updated the PM on the organisation's activities to contribute to promoting cooperation and strengthening the friendship between the two countries and their people. — VNS