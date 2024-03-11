NeuralMetrics Launches A-Star (A*) Platform Incorporating Intelligent AI Agents to Enhance Insurance Underwriting
Autonomous AI agents assume task-oriented personas and learn, adapt, and self-correct instantly to set new standards in data-driven commercial underwritingNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeuralMetrics today announced the launch of its A-Star (A* informed search/pathfinding) AI platform, consisting of intelligent AI persona agents to expand the automation of commercial underwriting workflows. The persona-based AI platform delivers accurate responses to risk questions and automates complex risk-assessment tasks without compromising data source transparency and regulatory compliance. Versatile AI agents or knowledge assistants can assume distinct personas, such as risk-assessment agents or document/content classification agents. Referred to as Smart Adaptive Multifunctional Systems Agents (SAMAs), the AI assistants excel at real-time learning, adapt to their tasks, and can be recalibrated or self-calibrate for continuous optimal performance in support of data-driven underwriting.
Recognizing the potential of Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLUs) derived from advances in Large Language Models (LLMs) — and in light of the challenges associated with timely data acquisition for precise risk assessment — the NeuralMetrics A-Star platform can generate synthetic data to improve underwriting accuracy. Its proprietary triangulation of synthetic data and a wide range of real-world data, allows the AI agents to learn and choose the best actions for accurate answers to risk questions. Furthermore, the platform’s GenAI capabilities facilitate AI agents to trace back and auto-correct output when initial responses to risk questions require modification.
The A-Star platform is the first of several initiatives resulting from joint research between NeuralMetrics and Binghamton University. Focusing on the use of quantum computing and AI, the collaboration is further stimulating innovative methods to generate synthetic data and advance the proficiency of autonomous AI agents. The research and outcomes are significant leaps forward for the underwriting data products and capabilities of NeuralMetrics, with additional advances underway.
“Pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence, the NeuralMetrics A-Star AI platform enables real-time insights about risk and exposures, while ensuring strong compliance and transparency in the use of diverse, up-to-the-minute risk-quality data elements,” said Marcus Daley, technical co-founder of NeuralMetrics. “Initial implementation in commercial underwriting demonstrates a notable increase in predictive accuracy, helping our innovation journey to approach a 100 percent risk data recall rate. Additionally, advancements in synthetic data generation and AI agent reasoning open new opportunities in vertical industries for NeuralMetrics, enabling the company to expand into new market segments and business domains.”
The first set of Smart Adaptive Multifunctional Systems Agents (SAMAs) underpins existing NeuralMetrics underwriting data products, improving the company's abilities to provide immediate risk insights and enhance exposure management in commercial underwriting. NeuralMetrics continues AI agent development to increase risk-evaluation productivity, as autonomous assistant personas are perpetually augmented with numerous combinations of real-world and synthetic data.
NeuralMetrics provides real-time risk intelligence and industry classification data to facilitate accurate, contextual commercial underwriting for insurers, MGAs, brokers, and agents. The company's AI-powered underwriting data workbench extracts and organizes actionable, industry-compliant risk-quality insights — instantaneously and transparently — from dynamic, public sources of information, driving straight-through processing, predictive risk assessment, and precise policy pricing.
