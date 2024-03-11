Submit Release
Governor Phil Scott Requests Major Disaster Declaration for January Storms

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today made a formal request to President Joe Biden for a Major Disaster Declaration to help communities and public utilities in Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, and Orleans counties recover costs for repair of public infrastructure damage caused by damaging storms from January 9 – 13, 2024.

“There’s no doubt Vermonters have faced a lot this year due to heavy rain starting last summer, and we’ve appreciated the federal government’s much-needed support in our recovery efforts,” said Governor Scott. “We’ll continue working with our local, state and federal partners to respond to, and recover from these events, and make our communities more resilient in the future.”

If granted, a federal Major Disaster Declaration unlocks Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance Program funding to reimburse municipalities and public utilities for 75% of eligible costs like power restoration, debris removal, road and public building repairs, and staff overtime responding to and cleaning up after the storm.

Federal assessors identified more than $2.3 million in costs incurred by public entities statewide for repairs to public infrastructure. This figure nearly doubles the minimum program-eligible costs ($1.2 million) the state must show to qualify for a Public Assistance disaster declaration.

Storm-related costs in Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Lamoille, and Orleans counties exceeded the minimum per-capita amount they must show to qualify.

The declaration request also seeks funds from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. That funding can be used to provide 75% reimbursement for projects anywhere in the state that reduce the likelihood of damage to public infrastructure in future disasters.

The request was sent to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which will review and then send to President Biden with a recommendation for a final decision.

