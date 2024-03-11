Notified Enhances PR Platform; Builds on Momentum with Industry Awards

Notified Launches PR Platform Mobile App; GlobeNewswire Named Leader in Press Release Distribution in G2’s Winter 2024 Report

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for public relations, investor relations, and marketing professionals, today announced recent enhancements to its PR Platform, equipping PR practitioners with the cutting-edge tools and data insights needed to tell impactful stories, better manage the corporate narrative, and report campaign results to leadership. Notified also launched a PR Platform app, conveniently delivering Notified’s media monitoring and social listening features directly to users’ mobile devices for easy tracking of relevant media mentions.

“In today’s increasingly decentralized media environment, PR practitioners are challenged to establish trust and messaging consistency among critical audiences. In-house and agency teams need adaptable and data-driven tools to help them build consistent, trusted communications that their stakeholders can rely on,” said Nimesh Davé, President, Notified. “These recent enhancements, designed to help PR professionals deepen engagement, create highly customized content, and tell their stories, advance our commitment to empowering communicators with the advanced tools and critical insights needed to craft and control the narrative.”

Notified’s PR Platform enhancements include:



New PR Platform Mobile App: Available for both iOS and Android, users can now seamlessly track and share relevant media mentions and receive notifications on their mobile device. This streamlines how teams can manage campaigns, real-time discussions, reputation, potential crises, competitor monitoring, and industry news – without having to depend on email notifications while on the go.





Available for both iOS and Android, users can now seamlessly track and share relevant media mentions and receive notifications on their mobile device. This streamlines how teams can manage campaigns, real-time discussions, reputation, potential crises, competitor monitoring, and industry news – without having to depend on email notifications while on the go. Customizable Analytics Reports: PR professionals can now apply their company or agency branding across all GlobeNewswire analytics reports, letting them quickly share highly customized, fully branded newswire reports with key stakeholders and C-suite leaders.





PR professionals can now apply their company or agency branding across all GlobeNewswire analytics reports, letting them quickly share highly customized, fully branded newswire reports with key stakeholders and C-suite leaders. Optimized Media Contacts Database: Optimized search tools, including recent search history, make it easier and quicker for PR Platform users to access targeted journalists and contact information to closely track and recall media outreach efforts.





Optimized search tools, including recent search history, make it easier and quicker for PR Platform users to access targeted journalists and contact information to closely track and recall media outreach efforts. Enhanced Social Media Sharing: GlobeNewswire press releases can now be easily shared on Reddit, greatly expanding reach to new audiences on their preferred social platforms and increasing visibility for published releases across social media channels.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

On the heels of launching its groundbreaking AI Press Release Generator as well as filing a patent for its Smart Press Releases Solution, GlobeNewswire by Notified has been named a Leader in G2’s Winter 2024 Grid® Report for Press Release Distribution, recognized for its leading customer satisfaction scores and market presence. Notified has also been shortlisted for the 2024 PRWeek Awards in the ‘Best Comms Tech Platform’ category, recognized for these cutting-edge updates to its PR platform as well as the development and launch of GlobeNewswire’s first-of-its-kind, automated tool for press release creation.

PRWeek recently recognized Nimesh Davé, President of Notified, in its 2024 Dashboard 25 list: AI Edition, for his commitment and leadership in developing Notified’s AI-powered communications tools to streamline workflows for today’s PR practitioners.

About Notified

Notified is committed to making it easy for brands to create and share powerful stories with the world. Our suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and our dedicated client service team are relied upon by more than 9,000 global clients, from growing businesses and public companies to some of the world’s most recognizable brands.

Notified’s solutions help businesses effectively share and amplify their stories—to clients, investors, employees, and the media. From press release distribution via GlobeNewswire to earnings calls, IR websites, social listening, media engagement tools, webinars and virtual events, Notified has you covered. Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). Notified is headquartered in New York, N.Y.

Learn more at notified.com, follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to our blog.

PR Contact

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com