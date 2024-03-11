PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2024 Co-Sponsorship Speech: Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of PH-South Korea Diplomatic Relations

Sen. Joel Villanueva

The Honorable Senate President, dear colleagues, and to our esteemed guests from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea: Annyeong Hashimnikka I am honored to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 946, commemorating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea. At the core of this strong partnership between our two nations is our shared values, our enduring commitment to democracy, and our strong people-to-people ties that date back to the inauguration of South Korea and perhaps even earlier. On March 3, 1949, the Philippines was the fifth country to recognize the Republic of Korea. A year after that, 7,420 Filipino soldiers fought arm-in-arm with our South Korean brothers.[1] In a public rally held shortly before the 10th Battalion of the AFP embarked for the Korean battle front, President Quirino told our men, "Yours is a heroic mission. It is also a historic mission. Today we begin to write a wonderful page in our history...What you will do in Korea will be part of our country's special investment in world cooperation for peace and freedom."[2] The decades that followed were a testament to how this investment in peace blossomed into an enduring and sincere friendship. Today, South Korea is our 4th largest partner in terms of bilateral trade, valued at 15.45 billion US dollars, and 6th in terms of approved investments, valued at 90.62 million US dollars.[3] In terms of culture, Filipinos have fully embraced the Korean Wave, known as Hallyu, as K-Pop music and K-dramas have become part of our daily lives. As a matter of fact, this representation is a proud "girl-dad" who has accompanied and cheered with my daughter during recent concerts of popular groups like ATEEZ and Blackpink. Filipino actors have also made waves and have gained recognition in South Korea. We also value the exchanges in education and training between our two countries. We are grateful to the Korean government for providing grant-in-aid projects to develop and showcase Filipino talents in various fields. I remember during my time as TESDA Secretary, I signed a MOA to allow the South Korean government to invest in the construction of training centers, provide equipment, and dispatch Korean experts to the Philippines, and train Filipinos in Korea. We also forged partnerships with South Korean universities and industries.[4] Mr. President, these are but a few of the many areas of cooperation between our two nations. 75 years of partnership is an incredible milestone and a long time for friendship, but I believe there are still many opportunities to further deepen our relations. In closing, Mr. President, allow me to thank the Republic of Korea, represented here by His Excellency Ambassador Lee Sang Hwa and officials of the Korean Embassy, for 75 years of meaningful and fruitful relations. From the bottom of our hearts, CHIN-SIM-MURO KAMSA-DURIM-NIDA (we sincerely thank you) for 75 years of friendship. Thank you, Mr. President.