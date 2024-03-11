Co-Sponsorship Speech: Commending Dr. Carmencita Padilla for Receiving the Order of National Scientist Award

Sen. Joel Villanueva

Monday, 11 March 2024

The Honorable Senate President, dear colleagues, and esteemed guests:

I am honored to co-sponsor Senate Resolution No. 806, recognizing and commending Dr. Carmencita Padilla for Receiving the Order of National Scientist Award, the highest recognition given to a man or woman of science in the Philippines.

She is no stranger to us. This representation supported her when she ran for Chancellor of UP Manila. We also recently honored her, along with other UP President Edgardo J. Angara Fellowship Awardees as partners of EDCOM II.

Mr. President, as we celebrate Women's Month this March, we celebrate and recognize the achievements of one remarkable woman. Dr. Padilla showed decades of excellence and commitment to her field. She is an important figure in the country's public health; a role model for young girls who dream of pursuing careers in science.

Our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Padilla at Maligayang Buwan ng mga Kababaihan po. Maraming salamat, Mr. President, at pagpalain po tayo ng Diyos.