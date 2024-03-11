Gatchalian: SPONSORSHIP SPEECH Senate Resolution No. 946

PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

Senate Resolution No. 946

RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING THE ENDURING AMITY AND COOPERATION BETWEEN THE REPUBLIC OF THE PHILIPPINES AND THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA, AND COMMEMORATING THE 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF THEIR DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS March 11, 2024

Session Hall, Senate of the Philippines Delivered by the Honorable Win Gatchalian, Senator of the 19th Congress: Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, a pleasant day to you all. Today, we are truly honored by the presence of the distinguished delegates from the Republic of Korea, headed by Ambassador Lee Sang-Hwa [Li Sang-wa], together with Counsellor Kwon Soon Hyun [Kwon Soon Hiyun], and First Secretaries Kim Boram, [Kim Bo Ram], and Cho Seonghyeon, [Cho Song-yon]. Annyeonghaseyo [an-yong-ha-seyo]! Mabuhay, and welcome to the Philippine Senate! In my capacity as the Chairperson of the Republic of the Philippines-Republic of Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association in the Philippine Senate, I have the privilege to sponsor the adoption of a resolution that aims to recognize the enduring amity and cooperation between the Republic of the Philippines and the Republic of Korea, as we commemorate the significant milestone of the 75th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Mr. President, just as "K-drama" or Korean dramas have captured the hearts of Filipinos with their captivating storytelling and universal themes of love, family, and resilience, so too have our nations found common ground in the narratives of our histories. Our enduring bond, spanning over 70 years, traces its roots back to 1949, when the Philippines proudly became the fifth nation to recognize the Republic of Korea upon its inauguration. The depth of our friendship was further solidified during the Korean War, when the Philippines courageously deployed the Philippine Expeditionary Force to Korea--standing shoulder to shoulder with our Korean brothers and sisters in their pursuit of peace and freedom. Similarly, just as "K-pop" or Korean Pop transcends borders and languages to unite fans from every corner of the globe, our friendship knows no bounds--transcending geographical distances to foster a sense of camaraderie. A testament to this enduring connection is the sisterhood forged between our city, Valenzuela, and Bucheon City in South Korea, which commemorated its 15th anniversary last year. Having personally witnessed the innovative practices of Bucheon City, I can attest to its profound influence on our approaches in Valenzuela City, leaving an indelible mark on our governance. But on a larger scale, the continuing mutual cooperation and friendship between the Philippines and South Korea have contributed to the promotion of diplomatic relations and growth across various areas. The collaboration between our countries which started in defense has since extended to trade and investment, maritime affairs, and people-to-people exchange, among others. In the realm of defense, our journey of cooperation has been one of mutual respect and shared goals. Through the years, the Philippines has been an active supporter in the inter-Korean peace process and reconciliation efforts. South Korea, meanwhile, has been a steadfast ally of the Philippines in our pursuit of defense capability modernization. In addition to entering into several bilateral defense agreements, South Korea has also supplied the Philippine Air Force with FA-50 multirole jet fighters and the Philippine Navy with its first two missile frigates. Furthermore, the trade and investment collaboration between the Philippines and South Korea has greatly flourished over the years. As of June 2022, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority has registered 251 South Korean companies, channeling nearly 90 billion Pesos in investments across various economic zones in the Philippines. These enterprises collectively employ about 45,000 Filipino workers, contributing significantly to the local job market, and have yielded export revenues totaling 1.1 billion US Dollars as of August 2022. This partnership was further solidified with the recent enactment of a free trade agreement, aimed at enhancing the vibrant relationship and collaboration between the two countries. In the domain of maritime affairs, the Philippines and South Korea have embarked on innovative initiatives aimed at harnessing the potential of the blue economy. Our cooperation has been multifaceted, ranging from the establishment of maritime partnerships through dialogues and agreements to the initiation of capacity-building programs. Together, we have focused on enhancing our maritime domain awareness, safeguarding our marine environment, and cultivating an ocean economy that mutually benefits our people. Mr. President, the Philippines and South Korea have long enjoyed a relationship that extends beyond formal agreements and economic partnerships. It is a bond that is deeply rooted in the hearts and lives of our people. Over the years, our nations have nurtured bilateral relations through vigorous people-to-people exchanges, facilitated by initiatives such as South Korea's Global Korea Scholarship programs and the Korea International Cooperation Agency training programs. From the bustling streets of Manila to the serene landscapes of Jeju, our people have embraced each other's cultures, learning and growing together. Today, South Korea stands as the Philippines' top source market of foreign tourist arrivals. In 2023 alone, the Philippines welcomed over 1.44 million Korean visitors, representing about one out of every four foreign tourists entering the country. Likewise, South Korea benefits from the contributions of over 47,000 Filipinos employed in various industries across South Korea, according to 2021 data from the Philippine Overseas Labor Office. Our shared history, marked by the valor of Filipinos during the Korean War, has blossomed into a modern-day alliance that celebrates diversity and mutual respect. Through the strength of our partnership and the richness of our cultural exchange, may we continue to inspire generations to come, forging a legacy of enduring friendship that knows no bounds. In closing, let us celebrate the richness of our enduring friendship, akin to the fusion of spicy kimchi and savory adobo delights. Just as the graceful lines of the hanbok intertwine with the elegant barong Tagalog, our cultures converge in a beautiful tapestry of tradition and innovation. Cheers to 75 years of shared history and boundless possibilities! Kamsahamnida [kam-sam-ni-da]! Maraming salamat! Thank you, Mr. President, esteemed colleagues.