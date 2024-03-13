Quinoa Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Quinoa Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $169.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Quinoa Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the quinoa market size is predicted to reach $169.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The growth in the quinoa market is due to the increase in health awareness. South America region is expected to hold the largest quinoa market share. Major players in the quinoa market include Sharp Corporation, General Mills Inc., Ardent Mills LLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Quinoa International Corp, Grain Millers Inc.

Quinoa Market Segments

• By Type: Organic, Inorganic

• By Application: Food Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Applications

• By End User: Ingredient, Packed Food

• By Geography: The global quinoa market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Quinoa is a seed of the goosefoot family of flowering plants known as Chenopodiaceous. Quinoa crops are harvested in unfavorable climatic conditions, such as frosts and droughts that produce cereals and grains with a similar nutritional profile. Quinoa is a strong crop that can tolerate water with elevated levels of salt.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Quinoa Market Characteristics

3. Quinoa Market Trends And Strategies

4. Quinoa Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Quinoa Market Size And Growth

……

27. Quinoa Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Quinoa Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

