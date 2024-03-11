Electric Vehicles Could Help Slash US Emissions — if Their Rollout Can Overcome the Hurdles

Sign up for the weekly Climate on the Ballot newsletter.

Welcome to Climate on the Ballot, Covering Climate Now’s weekly elections newsletter. Every week, we’ll pass along a topic and offer up some advice on how to integrate it into your coverage. Vea la versión en español de “El clima en la boleta.”

This Week: Electric Vehicles

With electric vehicles, American consumer choice meets climate action. EVs are vastly more energy efficient and produce significantly fewer emissions than gas-powered vehicles. But their high price and limited charging infrastructure in some markets have also made them a focus of climate pushback. Don’t be swayed: Transportation is the country’s highest emitting sector, accounting for 28% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. To address climate change in time, the industry needs to be transformed.

Reporting Ideas

Take Inspiration

Spotlight Piece

A second term for Donald Trump could result in the equivalent of an additional 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide being pumped into the atmosphere, according to a new Carbon Brief analysis. “If Trump secures a second term, the US would also very likely miss its global climate pledge by a wide margin.”

Want to share feedback and stories inspired by this newsletter? Shoot us a note at editors@coveringclimatenow.org.