Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Automotive Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The automotive cybersecurity market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the automotive cybersecurity market size is predicted to reach $5.63 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%.

The growth in the automotive cybersecurity market is due to the increase in the number of connected cars. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive cybersecurity market share. Major players in the automotive cybersecurity market include Aptiv PLC, Argus Cyber Security, Arilou Technologies, Continental AG, ESCRYPT GmbH, GuardKnox Cyber Technologies Ltd.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segments

• By Security Type: Network Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Wireless Security, Cloud Security

• By Form: In-Vehicle, External Cloud Service

• By Vehicle: Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle

• By Application: Telematics System, Body Control and Comfort System, Infotainment System, Powertrain System, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global automotive cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive cybersecurity refers to a set of activities conducted to keep cars in working condition. It refers to the safeguarding of all electronic systems, various communication networks, control algorithms, and many types of software from malicious attacks, unauthorized access, or manipulation. It helps to reduce vehicle cyber-attacks and accidents.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Trends And Strategies

4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size And Growth

……

27. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

