Revolutionizing Design & Development Services Through Innovative Subscription Model
Draftss revolutionizes design & development with a subscription model, offering unlimited tasks & premium quality to global clients.
Achieving $1 million+ in revenue and supporting over a thousand clients has been a milestone that speaks volumes about the trust and reliability we’ve built.”UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Draftss, established in 2018 by Amin Memon and Junaid Ansari, has made significant strides in the design and development sector by offering businesses access to an experienced team of professionals on a monthly subscription. With a strong focus on quality output for unlimited tasks, Draftss stands out for providing clients with a comprehensive solution for their design and development needs.
— Amin Memon
Draftss has established itself as a global leader in the industry, having served 1000+ satisfied clients across the world, including a significant number hailing from the US, but also with clients from Canada, Australia, UK, and other European countries. This includes notable names such as The Hoth, Ticketmaster, Cut, Beaver Builder, and several renowned global design agencies. “Achieving $1 million+ in revenue and supporting over a thousand clients has been a milestone that speaks volumes about the trust and reliability we’ve built.” Amin says, commenting on the company’s growth over the years. "From the beginning, our vision for Draftss was clear. We wanted to create a service that would make professional design accessible to everyone — from startups to large enterprises. The subscription model was the perfect solution, offering flexibility and predictable expenses for our clients."
Draftss offers a unique productized service business model that contrasts with traditional hourly or project-based pricing. This model allows businesses to access unlimited graphic design and development work for a flat monthly subscription fee, ensuring predictable expenses and eliminating the high costs of in-house designers or unpredictability of freelancers. This is especially beneficial for teams with diverse needs looking for a reliable partner to scale efficiently.
The company’s service offerings are extensive, covering 73+ services across various categories including logo and branding, graphic design, illustrations, motion graphics, video editing, UI design for web, app, and dashboards, and development for WordPress, Webflow, and ReactJS. Clients can choose from different tiers based on their needs, with an express option available for same-day turnaround. This flexibility ensures that every business, regardless of size or project scope, can find the perfect service tier for them.
Draftss distinguishes itself from other competitors with a commitment to delivering premium quality on an all-inclusive flat fee design subscription plan that includes unlimited designs and code, revisions, white labeling, and brand support, all without binding contracts. This approach allows businesses to leverage a full-service design and development team with the flexibility to cancel anytime, ensuring they receive high-quality output without extra charges.
"Our commitment goes beyond just fulfilling design requests; we offer a partnership that integrates into our clients’ workflows, ensuring every project benefits from our full suite of services without extra charges," Junaid says, talking about the value the company brings to its clients.
For those looking to streamline their design and development processes with a reliable, experienced team, Draftss offers a compelling solution. Its innovative design on subscription model, coupled with a dedication to quality and client satisfaction, makes it an invaluable partner for all businesses with design and development needs.
To discover more about how Draftss is transforming the unlimited graphic design and development service industry, visit draftss.com.
