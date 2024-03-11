MEC Tertuis Simmers on Conradie Park project

Western Cape Government’s Better Living Model Conradie Park development continues to improve the lives of residents

Earlier this week the Provincial Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, spoke of the overwhelming impact the Conradie Park project has had on residents.

The Conradie Park Better Living Model is one of several key projects prioritised by the Western Cape Government. It is earmarked to create a minimum of 3 500 residential units. The development accommodates residents from different income levels including affordable housing markets, comprising the First Home Finance (FHF) and Social Housing, as well as open market units.

To date, 1 000 new residential homes are fully occupied, with another 659 currently under construction. The construction for a further 544 units will commence later this year, taking the total number of units up to 2 200.



The development has created over 2 000 job opportunities as well as more than 90 economic opportunities for Small, Micro and Medium Enterprise (SMMEs). In addition to this, the project is being leveraged to upskill our workforce with more than 180 learnership and graduate intakes.



Speaking on the impact of the development, Minister Simmers said, “What makes the Better Living Model (BLM) an exemplary concept is it that it brings together all of government’s programmes such as skills development, creation of learning environments, community safety and jobs. The Department of Infrastructure’s 12 Masakh’iSizwe Bursary programme (MiS) graduates are being incubated at this site.”



“Our vision for the Better Living Model is to create not merely homes but communities and bring services close to the people. One of the key focuses is on the construction of an independent school within Conradie Park as we prioritise education for our youth. The school should be completed before the end of 2024,” said the Minister.

