Caliph Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad's London Manifesto: A strong condemnation of UN Security Council's veto abuse

In London, spiritual leader Caliph Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad emphasized the essence of world peace at the historic peace symposium. He was strongly critical of the abuse of the veto within the UN Security Council.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the twilight of a bustling evening in London, leading figures gathered in the Tahir Hall of the Baitul Futuh Mosque for the renowned National Peace Symposium 2024, organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK. The event, known for its commitment to world peace, opened with a solemn recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by its English translation, a tradition that set the tone for an evening of contemplation and dialogue.

International call for unity

The opening words of Rafiq Ahmad Hayat, the national Amir of the Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya UK, cut deeply through the halls of the mosque. He outlined the devastating conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and the continued suffering of the Palestinians. This introduction provided the backdrop for the arrival of Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the community's spiritual leader, known for his tireless efforts for world peace.

Leading voices united

The meeting was further enriched by speeches from Dame Siobhan McDonagh MP, Jonathan Lord MP and Sir Ed Davey MP, who each shared their unique perspective on the urgent need for peace and global cooperation. Their words echo the collective call for an end to the cycle of conflict and strife that has marked human history for so long.

Tribute to the peacemakers

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Promotion of Peace, which recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to humanitarian causes. Adi Patricia Roche, recognized for her efforts following the Chernobyl disaster, and David Spurdle, recognized for his dedication to orphans and disadvantaged children worldwide, received these honors as a sign of hope and inspiration for all who strive for a better world.

The power of the veto and world peace

In a world ravaged by conflict and division, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, Khalifatul Masih V, took the stage at the Baitul Futuh Mosque in London to share his vision for world peace at the National Peace Symposium 2024.

A call for real peace

The spiritual leader's message was clear: the constant cycle of internal conflicts spiraling into regional wars, often fueled by external powers, must end. He highlighted the growing inequality resulting from unfair political and economic systems, exacerbating global instability and security risks.

Despite earlier skepticism about his warnings about possible world war and nuclear danger, he notes that more people now recognize the reality of these threats. However, there is no willingness to take the necessary steps to prevent these conflicts.

The role of international powers

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad criticized the functioning of international institutions such as the United Nations, in which a handful of dominant countries can manipulate decisions at the expense of the majority. The abuse of veto power by some privileged nations undermines justice and peace, the leader said.

Islamic perspectives on peace

He illuminated Islamic teachings, which call for peace and truth, even in the face of tyrannical leaders. Despite opposition and risks, he emphasized the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community's commitment to promoting peace and justice.

The misconceptions surrounding war and religion

Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad spoke out against the misconception that major religions, including Islam, would incite their followers to violence. He emphasized that while self-defense is permitted under extremely repressive conditions, the ultimate goal must always be peace and an end to oppression.

A call for justice and peace

The leader insisted that true peace can only be achieved if all nations adhere to the principles of justice and conflict resolution as taught in Islam and other religions. He emphasized the need for a fair and just approach to international conflicts, regardless of veto rights and selfish interests.

The future of our world

In a plea for the future, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad called for urgent and wise action by political leaders and policymakers to protect future generations from the ravages of nuclear war and the continuing cycle of conflict and misery.

A silent prayer for peace

The symposium ended with a silent prayer, led by the spiritual leader, as a moment of reflection and dedication to the efforts for world peace.

Strengthened peace efforts in a torn world

At the National Peace Symposium, Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, stepped forward with a message highlighting the global battleground. His focus was on the need for intensified efforts to end global conflicts, with a special focus on the situations in Sudan, Yemen, Ukraine and the Middle East crisis in Gaza.

A plea for unity and peace

Davey emphasized the importance of Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V's upcoming speech and expressed his hope that it would provide guidance and inspiration in these turbulent times. He highlighted his own experiences in Gaza and East Jerusalem to underline the harsh reality of the conflict, describing the recent escalation in Gaza as unprecedentedly tragic.

A story of humanity

The personal stories Sir Ed shared, including his visit to a hospital where a Palestinian mother was allowed to temporarily leave Gaza to give birth, illustrated the human side of the conflict. He stressed the Liberal Democrats' call for an immediate mutual ceasefire, with the aim of ending the bloodshed and enabling humanitarian aid.

Against division

Davey warned of the dangers of accepting division and failing to resist extremism. He expressed concern over the increase in divisions caused by too many individuals and stressed the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving peace.

Recognition for peace efforts

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the annual Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Promotion of Peace, an award established by His Holiness in 2009. The prize, intended to honor individuals or organizations committed to promoting peace, was presented this year two recipients awarded. This recognition, postponed due to Covid-19, and the 2023 award, symbolize the continued commitment to the promotion of world peace.

A call for peace in the wake of nuclear tragedies

At the heart of the annual Peace Symposium, Adi Patricia Roche, an Irish peace advocate and humanitarian, was awarded the Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for Promotion of Peace 2020. Her life's work, dedicated to the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, was recognized with this award.

A life dedicated to the fight against nuclear dangers

Roche, founder and CEO of the International Project for Chernobyl Children, has worked for decades to alleviate the suffering of children affected by the 1986 nuclear disaster. From her early involvement in the Irish campaign for nuclear disarmament, she developed a peace and education program that reached numerous schools in Ireland.

An indelible impact

Her dedication focused in particular on the 'forgotten children', born with abnormalities as a result of the disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. During her speech, Roche emphasized the lasting impact of such disasters. She cited the words of Einstein, who warned that the splitting of the atom has not changed our way of thinking, leaving us drifting toward unprecedented catastrophe.

The invisible enemy

Roche spoke of the nuclear threat as an invisible enemy and emphasized that children often pay the highest price in the aftermath of tragedies. She introduced the term "Chernobyl lineage", pointing out how the harmful effects of nuclear radiation can persist in genetics for generations.

Dedication to youth highlighted in moving peace prize ceremony

The 2023 Ahmadiyya Muslim Prize for the Promotion of Peace was presented to David Spurdle, founder of the charity initiative 'Stand by Me'. His extraordinary commitment to orphans and underprivileged children around the world was at the heart of this recognition.

A story of peace from the shadows of war

As Spurdle took the stage, he shared his inspiring story that began during the Lebanese Civil War in 1983. As a volunteer, he led a team to a boys' orphanage to restore the sewage system destroyed by fighting. Faced with the harsh reality of extreme hardship and ethnic cleansing, his life was forever changed by this experience.

A life dedicated to change

The deep impression his time with the boys in the orphanage made on him drove Spurdle to quit his job and found 'Stand by Me'. Dedicated to the care and well-being of orphaned and disadvantaged children, this organization reflects his unwavering commitment to making a difference.

A bond that transcends generations

During his speech, Spurdle highlighted the presence of one of his three adopted Lebanese sons, a tangible symbol of his long-standing commitment to the country and its people. This personal connection underlines the depth of his commitment and the lasting impact of his work.

Deep commitment of the Belgian delegation

The Belgian delegation, led by Idrees Ahmad and Sharif Ahmad, left an indelible impression on the peace conference in London. Their remarkable contribution highlighted not only their leadership qualities but also the deep commitment of the Belgian community to peace initiatives.

An example of commitment and leadership

Idrees Ahmad and Sharif Ahmad have inspired and motivated the Belgian community with their drive and dedication. Their active participation and the way they led the delegation illustrated their natural leadership and deep commitment to the cause of world peace.

A crucial role for humanitarian aid

Basharat Ahmad Saqib's presence at the conference, as a representative of Humanity First Belgium VZW, was of paramount importance. His attendance highlighted the critical role of humanitarian initiatives and the solidarity with underprivileged communities globally.

An honor to participate

The participation of figures such as Oleg Gidulyanov, Ievgeniia Gidulianova of Human Rights without Frontiers and Professor Chris Vonck testifies to the breadth and diversity of the peace movement.