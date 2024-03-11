MSPAA establishes Strategic Partnership with AT&T to Drive Innovation and Elevate Industry Standards
According to Mordor Research, the managed services market will grow to $274 billion by 2026, up from $152 billion in 2020,
The collaboration between the MSPAA and AT&T reflects the commitment and sets the stage for a new era of innovation and excellence in managed services.
This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both AT&T and the MSPAA. Together, we aim to drive innovation and enhance service delivery.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This collaboration between the Managed Services Provider Association of America and AT&T signifies a momentous step towards fostering innovation, advancing industry standards, and delivering unparalleled value to businesses across the nation.
— Max Joseph - Manager, AT&T Partner Solutions
Max Joseph, Manager at AT&T Partner Solutions, expresses his enthusiasm for the collaboration, emphasizing the transformative impact it will have on the industry.
"This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both AT&T and the MSPAA. Together, we aim to drive innovation, enhance service delivery, and elevate the standards of excellence within the managed services sector," said Max Joseph.
Key highlights include:
Innovation Acceleration: By combining AT&T's cutting-edge technology solutions with the MSPAA's commitment to excellence, we aim to accelerate the development and deployment of innovative managed services. This will empower businesses to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
Industry Standards Enhancement: The collaboration seeks to establish and elevate industry standards, ensuring that businesses receive best-in-class managed services. The MSPAA and AT&T will work closely to develop frameworks that promote efficiency, security, and reliability in managed services.
Knowledge Exchange and Training: This will facilitate knowledge exchange between AT&T and MSPAA members, fostering a collaborative environment for learning and growth. This includes training programs, workshops, and events designed to enhance the skills and capabilities of managed service providers.
Strategic Networking Opportunities: The MSPAA and AT&T recognize the value of fostering strong professional connections. The strategic partnership will create networking opportunities for businesses, enabling them to build meaningful relationships, share insights, and explore potential collaborations.
As a national industry leader, AT&T remains committed to driving positive change and empowering businesses to thrive in the digital era. The collaboration with the MSPAA reflects this commitment and sets the stage for a new era of innovation and excellence in managed services.
About AT&T:
With experience across all industries, AT&T brings a rich understanding of business-grade technology to deliver the right insights, guidance, and solutions. Nearly 2.5 million businesses trust our connectivity solutions to help them grow, scale, and thrive in today’s competitive global economy.
For more information about AT&T, visit AT&T Business
About MSPAA: MSPAA offers essential solutions for businesses, including fast and cost-free access to approved IT vendors, national coverage, and advertising, as well as a program that sponsors education. The association also provides access to listings for events, support resources for Managed Service Providers, and a newsletter that reaches nearly 89,000 email subscribers.
For more information about MSPAA, visit https://mspaa.net
