Celebrities Sparkled in Spectacular Platinum Jewelry Designs at the 96th Academy Awards
Top Jewelry Moments Included Dramatic Necklaces and Men’s Brooches
Platinum jewelry is prominent at the Academy Awards every year since its natural white color enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, while also keeping them most secure”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glamour of Hollywood soared to new heights as movie stars wore exquisite jewelry designs set in platinum to the 96th Academy Awards. From drop earrings to line bracelets and colorful rings, platinum was the metal of choice for celebrities as they celebrated their achievements at the world’s most famous awards show.
— Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel
The most prominent platinum jewelry trends at the Academy Awards tonight were dramatic necklaces as seen on Anya Taylor-Joy, Emily Blunt and Gabrielle Union, and brooches worn by men including John Krasinski, Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown.
“Platinum jewelry is prominent at the Academy Awards every year since its natural white color enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, while also keeping them most secure, so it’s the perfect choice for red carpet moments,” said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel.
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading jewelry brands such as Tiffany & Co., De Beers, Boucheron, Kwiat, Fred Leighton, Cartier and Martin Katz chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars wore these specific pieces of platinum jewelry to the Academy Awards:
Anya Taylor-Joy in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Tiffany High Jewelry necklace with a marquise diamond (over 8 carats), set in platinum and 18k gold
Emily Blunt in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Two Tiffany High Jewelry necklaces featuring nearly 700 diamonds, set in platinum
• Earrings with diamonds (over 6 total carats), set in platinum
• Ring (over 7 carats), set in platinum
Gabrielle Union in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Tiffany High Jewelry necklace with an emerald-cut aquamarine (over 31 carats) and diamonds (over 59 total carats), set in platinum
• Ring with a diamond (over 7 carats), set in platinum
John Krasinski in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany Floral Arrows brooch with an unenhanced purple sapphire (over 5 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum and 18k gold
Simu Liu in De Beers jewelry set in platinum
• Imaginary Nature brooch (32.61 carats), set in platinum
Sterling K. Brown in Boucheron jewelry set in platinum
• “Barette” brooch with diamonds and sapphires, 1919, from Boucheron private collection, set in platinum
Jodie Foster in Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• Kwiat Waterfall earrings with pear-shaped diamonds (5 carats) and sapphire drops (8 carats), set in platinum
• Fred Leighton ring with a cushion natural Ceylon sapphire (21 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
Greta Lee in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Tiffany High Jewelry earrings with round brilliant diamonds (over 3 total carats), 68 round modified rose-cut diamonds (over 6 total carats) and 80 round brilliant diamonds (over 4 total carats), set in platinum
Danielle Brooks in De Beers jewelry with a bracelet set in platinum
• Eternity Line bracelet with round brilliant diamonds (21.38 carats), set in platinum
Leslie Bibb in Fred Leighton and Kwiat jewelry set in platinum
• Fred Leighton c 1910 Old European cut pendant earrings with diamonds, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton 1920's bracelet with onyx and diamonds, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Art Deco old mine cushion diamond line bracelet, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Art Deco pinkie ring with onyx and diamonds, set in platinum
• Kwiat Baguette cut diamond bombe ring, set in platinum
Celine Song in Cartier jewelry with a necklace set in platinum
• Essential Lines necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
Jessica Lange in Martin Katz jewelry with a ring set in platinum
• Hexagon ring with sapphires and diamonds, set in platinum
Jesse Plemons in Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• 1940’s cufflinks with diamonds, set in platinum
Dwyane Wade in Cartier jewelry with a ring set in platinum
• 1895 wedding band, set in platinum
Emma Thomas in Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• Kwiat pendant earrings with diamonds and natural Colombian emeralds (8 carats each), set in platinum
• Fred Leighton 1930’s diamond ray motif ring (5 carats), set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International USA’s sites:
Consumer website: www.platinumjewelry.com
Instagram page: @platinum_jewelry
Hashtag: #BePlatinum
Niki Ostin
PR Lab on behalf of Platinum Guild International
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram