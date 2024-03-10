HostAI Revolutionizes Cloud Infrastructure with DePIN Technology

HostAI revolutionizes cloud computing by merging with Decentralized Finance, offering unrestricted access to resources through DePIN

Miami, Florida, March 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostAI, the pioneering force in merging Cloud Computing with Decentralized Finance (DeFi), proudly announces its official launch, marking a significant leap forward in the realm of decentralized cloud infrastructure. With a mission to democratize access to cloud resources, HostAI introduces a groundbreaking platform that leverages the power of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN).

In a world where cloud computing has become indispensable across various industries including gaming, design, and hosting, HostAI breaks barriers by offering unparalleled accessibility through DePIN. Users can seamlessly exchange assets including $ETH, $USDC, $BTC, and more to gain unrestricted access to cloud services via the HostAI platform.

"As developers ourselves, we understand the pivotal role cloud computing and hosting play in today's digital landscape," said the team behind HostAI. "HostAI is designed as an all-in-one solution, bridging the worlds of cloud computing and Decentralized Finance to empower users with seamless access to resources."

HostAI is driven by a vision of a borderless world, where access to resources isn't constrained by geographical or jurisdictional limitations. At the forefront of this movement is DePIN, a burgeoning trend in DeFi that enables participants to tap into real-world services without the shackles of traditional constraints.

With Servers-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Hosting-as-a-Service (HaaS) options, HostAI expands the horizons of DePIN, bringing the concept to the cloud hosting, computing, and gaming sectors. In the months ahead, HostAI plans to further augment its offerings by integrating Nodes-as-a-Service (NaaS) and Validators-as-a-Service (VaaS) solutions.

HostAI's commitment to its community extends beyond accessibility. The platform introduces a unique revenue-sharing model, where holders of $HOSTAI tokens can earn a share of HostAI service revenues. Through this model, holders are incentivized to actively participate in and benefit from HostAI's operations.

"We believe in rewarding our community for their support and engagement," added the HostAI team. "Our revenue-sharing mechanism ensures that holders of $HOSTAI tokens receive their fair share of service revenues, aligning incentives for long-term growth and sustainability."

Key details of HostAI's Revenue Share and Tokenomics include:

Investors can earn $ETH by holding $HOSTAI tokens, as 100% of HostAI Service Revenues are distributed to $HOSTAI holders. These distributions occur biweekly, with snapshots taken at random intervals to maintain fairness and prevent short-term manipulation. Eligibility for distribution requires holding more than 0.05% of the token supply, enabling HostAI to streamline transaction fees and allocate revenue effectively.

$HOSTAI Tokenomics

Token Name: HostAI

Token Symbol: $HOSTAI

Blockchain: Ethereum Mainnet

Total & Circulating Supply: 100,000,000

Initial Liquidity: $15,500

Buy & Sell Tax: 5%

HostAI invites enthusiasts, developers, and stakeholders to join the journey towards a more decentralized future. To learn more about HostAI and participate in the platform, visit the project’s official website at https://hostai.ai/ . Stay updated on the latest developments by following HostAI on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HostAIETH , and joining the conversation on Telegram at https://t.me/HostAIEthPortal .

About HostAI

HostAI is a pioneering platform that merges cloud computing with Decentralized Finance (DeFi), offering unparalleled accessibility to cloud resources through the power of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN). With a commitment to decentralization and community engagement, HostAI aims to revolutionize the cloud computing landscape while empowering users with seamless access to resources.

