David Bombal Releases Top 10 OSINT Tools Featuring Kasm Workspaces

Kasm Workspaces was selected as #8 in the Top 10 Free OSINT Tools by industry experts Micah Hoffman and Griffen Glynn.

LONDON, ENGLAND, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned cybersecurity expert, David Bombal, continues his learning contributions to the cybersecurity community with his latest YouTube interview featuring OSINT experts, Micah Hoffman and Griffen Glynn. This educational video delves into the "Top 10 OSINT Tools," with a spotlight on Kasm Workspaces, an OSINT tool for keeping yourself safe/anonymous while performing online investigations.

The video is available on the David Bombal channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRqOj5qM1ic

The interview, conducted on Bombal's YouTube channel, draws attention to the ever-evolving landscape of Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) tools that are pivotal for cybersecurity researchers and practitioners. Among the tools discussed, Kasm Workspaces emerges as a top option for its innovative approach to secure, virtual computing environments.

Kasm Workspaces, identified as tool number eight in the countdown, is recognized for its ability to run entirely within a web browser, offering a seamless and secure user experience. Unlike traditional virtual machines that require significant system resources and can pose security risks, Kasm operates on a cloud-based infrastructure, providing users with a lightweight and isolated environment. This approach enables users to conduct their cybersecurity investigations and demos without the risk of malware infection or data leakage to their primary systems. Throughout the interview and demonstration of tools, the tools were showcased using a customized version of Kasm Workspaces for My OSINT Training.

Micah Hoffman, a recognized authority in OSINT, emphasizes the tool's versatility and security, noting how Kasm Workspaces allows for the creation of disposable or persistent virtual environments on demand. This functionality is crucial for cybersecurity professionals who require isolated systems for testing and research purposes without compromising their main devices.

Griffen Glynn, another industry cyber expert, highlights the practical applications of Kasm Workspaces in real-world scenarios. The ability to launch a virtual desktop or a specific application like Google Chrome directly from Kasm's servers provides users with anonymity and security, especially when navigating potentially malicious or suspicious websites.

This discussion not only showcases the innovative features of Kasm Workspaces but also reinforces the importance of having robust, efficient, and secure tools in the arsenal of those involved in cybersecurity and OSINT research. David Bombal's platform once again proves to be a great resource for the community, offering expert insights into the tools and techniques that are shaping the future of cybersecurity.

About Kasm Workspaces:

Kasm Workspaces is a cutting-edge virtualization platform that provides secure, containerized desktops and applications accessible through a web browser. Designed for cybersecurity professionals, educators, and remote teams, Kasm offers a scalable, cloud-native solution for secure, isolated computing environments. For more information, please visit www.kasmweb.com.

About David Bombal: A respected name in the world of cybersecurity education, David Bombal has been instrumental in providing high-quality, accessible training on various platforms. His YouTube channel serves as a treasure trove of knowledge, offering insights into networking, hacking, and cybersecurity trends.

About Micah Hoffman: A leading authority in OSINT, Micah Hoffman has extensive experience in cybersecurity, digital investigations, and ethical hacking. His platform, WebBreacher, explores the intricacies of gathering intelligence using open-source tools and methodologies.

About Griffen Glynn: The mind behind Hatless1der, Griffen Glynn is celebrated for his expertise in cybersecurity and OSINT. His work focuses on leveraging technology to enhance digital investigations and intelligence gathering.