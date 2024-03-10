PM meets Vice Chancellor of Waikato University and Chair of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand

VIETNAM, March 10 - AUCKLAND – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính received Professor Neil Quigley, Vice Chancellor of Waikato University and Chair of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, in Auckland on Sunday.

This is part of his official visit to New Zealand from March 10-11 at the invitation of his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon.

The Prime Minister highly appreciated Waikato University, one of the leading universities in New Zealand, which always considers Việt Nam a priority area in the Southeast Asian region. He highly valued the university’s close cooperation with the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training, and joint programmes with Vietnamese universities.

PM Chính proposed that the university expand cooperation in human resource development with Việt Nam through such activities as opening more branches in Việt Nam, granting scholarships, and exchanging lecturers and teaching curricula.

He suggested some new, potential areas where Việt Nam has high demand, such as digital technology, Fintech, artificial intelligence, big data, cybersecurity, hydro, semiconductor chip, biotechnology and environment.

PM Chính also ask Prof Quigley, in his position as Chair of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, to support cooperation and experience sharing with Việt Nam in building macro policies in governing interest rate and foreign exchange, credit and banking, and give advice to Việt Nam in striving to become a financial hub in Southeast Asia.

Prof Quigley expressed his support for the Vietnamese PM’s suggestion, saying that he appreciated Việt Nam’s macro-economic governance, monetary policy and inflation control measures.

Agreeing with the Prime Minister's opinion, Prof Quigley said he was ready to promote cooperation activities and share experiences with Việt Nam in the fields of credit, financial management and banking.

On the occasion, Waikato University and several Vietnamese universities exchanged four cooperation agreements, and Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn presented the “For the Cause of Việt Nam’s Education” insignia to Prof Quigley.

On the same day, PM Chính had a working session with the group of Vietnamese professionals working in New Zealand (VietTech NZ) in Auckland.

The group’s representatives introduced the Government leader to the potential and specific projects and programmes they have been implementing to support Việt Nam, and cooperation efforts with Vietnamese partners in areas such as sci-tech, education-training, health care, energy, trade, planning and environment.

They proposed that the Vietnamese Government create suitable mechanisms and methods to enable overseas Vietnamese to participate in domestic incubators and vice versa, while supporting the development of a global network of Vietnamese scientists, including those in New Zealand.

They also suggested that Việt Nam re-open air routes and exempt visas to facilitate the travel of New Zealand-based Vietnamese intellectuals to Việt Nam for cooperation.

PM Chính appreciated their suggestions and assigned relevant agencies to consider measures to enhance connectivity with overseas Vietnamese intellectuals.

Noting that there is great room for sci-tech cooperation between Việt Nam and New Zealand to expand, PM Chính asked VietTech NZ to play a greater role in connecting the technology communities of Việt Nam and New Zealand, and strengthen their connection with the Global Forum of Vietnamese Young Intellectuals so as to contribute more effectively to Việt Nam’s development.

He also requested the group to engage in joint research and cooperative activities in science-technology, digital transformation, agriculture, climate change response, biology and health care with Vietnamese partners.

PM Chính also hosted a reception for Auckland Business Chamber chief executive Simon Bridges and executives of several New Zealand companies on Sunday, during which he called for the business community’s resolve and efforts to raise bilateral trade to US$2 billion.

He affirmed that the fields of New Zealand firms' interest in Việt Nam have great potential and are in line with Việt Nam’s priorities, urging New Zealand firms to continue working with Vietnamese ministries and agencies on specific projects.

The New Zealand business delegates asked the Vietnamese Government to continue creating favourable conditions for investment and business activities in Việt Nam, citing some areas such as renewable energy, real estate, aviation, and fruit and vegetables trade.

Also, PM Chính visited the Plan and Food Research Centre (PFR). The centre has been cooperating with farmers, scientists, food companies, exporters, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Science and Technology in Việt Nam in projects on raising crop output, quality and pest resistance, and promoting post-harvest and processing technologies to bring more profit to farmers and firms.

Noteworthy are projects in supporting for-export passion fruit and avocado industries, dragon fruit farming and safe vegetable farming based on the GAP process.

PM Chính said the advantages of Việt Nam and New Zealand are supplementary, and provide a firm foundation for the two sides to promote cooperation, including in farming and food processing.

He expressed hope that building on the achievements, the two sides will accelerate joint work and make breakthroughs in agricultural cooperation. – VNS