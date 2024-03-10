PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release

March 10, 2024 Villar cites importance of poultry industry; seeks help for farmers SAYING that poultry and egg productions are vital in food security, sustainability and poverty reduction, Sen. Cynthia Villar underlined the need to always seek ways to help our farmers. Speaking during the United Broiler Raisers Association (UMBRA) and the Philippine Egg Board Association events in Quezon City last March 6, Villar stressed the country's poultry industry is a major contributor to the economy. She said the Philippine broiler industry comprises 20% small farms and 80% commercial farms, with 588 registered poultry farms and approximately 175 meat processors. She noted poultry farming in the Philippines is projected to have a bright future. "Our total chicken inventory is composed of native/improved chicken- 43.3 percent, broiler chicken- 34.5 percent share, and layer chicken with 22.2 percent share," she said. The highest chicken inventory was noted in Central Luzon with 33.68 million birds, followed by CALABARZON with 27.32 million birds and Northern Mindanao with 25.87 million birds. "These 3 regions accounted for 43.4 percent share to the country's total chicken inventory. Western Visayas has the highest 12.91 million birds which are native/improved variety." Central Luzon reported the highest inventory of broiler chicken with 18.48 million birds, while CALABARZON had the highest layer chicken stocks with 16.35 million birds. "Improved Genetics and Breeding, Good Farm Management, Excellent Nutrition, Feeding and an effective biosecurity with complete vaccination program will prevent highly contagious diseases from entering the farm, reduce mortality and increase the overall health of poultry sector," said Villar, chairperson of the Senate Agriculture and Food committee. To further boost the poultry industry. she cited the Livestock, Poultry and Dairy bill which seeks to strengthen the livestock industry to promote its development, protection and regulatory functions. She said a twin bill- the Corn Industry Development Bill, is at the final stage at the Senate. This intends to improve the availability, profitability and development of corn farming. She said corn in animal feeds go up to as high as 60 percent for chicken and pigs. "Our corn requirement for livestock and poultry feeds is imported. We have to increase production and lower cost of inputs to make our farmers earn more and be competitive," she further stated. Villar, ipinunto ang kahalagahan ng poultry industry; humingi ng tulong para sa mga magsasaka DAHIL sa mahalaga ang poultry at egg production sa food security, sustainability at poverty reduction , ipinunto ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na kailangang palaging tulungan ang ating mga magsasaka. Sa kanyang pananalita sa United Broiler Raisers Association (UMBRA) at Philippine Egg Board Association events sa Quezon City nitong March 6, tinukoy ni Villar angpoultry industry na pangunahing contributor sa ating ekonomiya. Binubuo ang broiler industry ng 20% na maliliit na sakahan at 80% na komersyal na sakahan na may 588 registered poultry farms at 175 meat processors. Inaasahang gaganda ang hinaharap ng poultry farming sa Pilipinas. "Our total chicken inventory is composed of native/improved chicken- 43.3 percent, broiler chicken- 34.5 percent share, and layer chicken with 22.2 percent share," ayon kay Villar. Ang Central Luzon na may 33.68 million birds ang may pinakamataas na chicken inventory. Sinundan ito ng CALABARZON na may 27.32 million birds at Northern Mindanao na may 25.87 million birds. "These 3 regions accounted for 43.4 percent share to the country's total chicken inventory. Western Visayas has the highest 12.91 million birds which are native/improved variety," pahayag din ng chairperson ng Senate Committee on agriculture and food. Iniulat na ang Central Luzon ang may pinakamataas na inventory ng broiler chicken na 18.48 million samantalang ang CALABARZON ang may pinakamataas na layer chicken stocks na 16.35 million birds. "Improved Genetics and Breeding, Good Farm Management, Excellent Nutrition, Feeding and an effective biosecurity with complete vaccination program will prevent highly contagious diseases from entering the farm, reduce mortality and increase the overall health of poultry sector," sabi pa ni Villar. Para mas palaguin ang poultry industry,binanggit ni Villar ang Livestock, Poultry and Dairy bill na naglalayong palakasin ang livestick industry upang isulong ang pag-unlad, protection at regulatory functions nito. Inihayag din niya na nasa final stage sa Senado ang twin bill nito - ang Corn Industry Development Bill. Layunin nito na pabutihin ang availability, profitability at development ng corn farming. Aniya, tumataas ng 60%ang mais sa animal feeds para sa manok at baboy.! "Our corn requirement for livestock and poultry feeds is imported. We have to increase production and lower cost of inputs to make our farmers earn more and be competitive," sabi pa ng senador.