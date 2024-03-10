Submit Release
News Search

There were 131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,024 in the last 365 days.

Hontiveros: Quiboloy should answer to exploited OFWs

PHILIPPINES, March 10 - Press Release
March 10, 2024

Hontiveros: Quiboloy should answer to exploited OFWs

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday said that Apollo Quiboloy, who stands accused of rape, human trafficking, sexual violence, and child abuse, should now also answer to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) whose salaries were forcibly taken as donations for himself and his religious group, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

During the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality hearing, the senator presented Reynita Fernandez, an OFW based in Singapore, who divulged that she and other domestic workers were pressured and harassed into giving 90% of their salaries to Quiboloy.

"Araw-gabi kumayod ang mga OFW, tapos imbes na mapunta sa pamilya nila ang pinagtrabahuan nila, pilit silang hinuhuthutan ni Quiboloy. Di na nga nakukuha ang sweldo nila, pinagbebenta pa sila ng kung ano-ano para lang maka pagremit, hindi sa kanilang pamilya kundi sa Kingdom," Hontiveros said.

"Si Reynita, nawalan ng bahay, dahil sa kakabigay ng buong salary niya, at sigurado hindi lang siya ang OFW na nabiktima. We call our OFWs our modern-day heroes, yet we are failing to protect them from fraudsters like Quiboloy. Sana magkaisa ang Senado para mabigyan ang ating mga kababayan ng hustisya," the senator added.

Hontiveros has cited the KOJC leader in contempt because of failing to show up even after a subpoena was issued. However, Quiboloy's counsel, through a letter, said that his client refuses to honor the subpoena as he is invoking his right against self-incrimination.

"The invocation of the right against self-incrimination must be made by a witness actually present and on a per question basis. This has been settled by the Supreme Court. Sa madaling salita, kailangan niya parin magpakita sa Senado. Ang bibigat na ng mga paratang sa kanya, pero hindi parin siya nagpapakita. Why is he hiding? Why is he so afraid? Takot ba siyang hindi niya madepensahan ng maayos ang mga inaakusa sa kanya?" Hontiveros asked.

"More and more victim-survivors have reached out to my office to share the horrific abuses they experienced as members of KOJC. I call on my colleagues in the Senate to actually listen to these victim-survivors. Sigurado ako na kapag mapakinggan nila ang mga karanasan ng mga dating miyembro ni Quiboloy, walang mag-aatubiling manindigan para sa katarungan," the senator concluded.

You just read:

Hontiveros: Quiboloy should answer to exploited OFWs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more