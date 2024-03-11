Combative Congress Book Probes Why America’s Political Parties Need Additional Competition

Cattle Chute or Closed Party Primaries Number of Parties by Country Gallup 2023 The Statue of Liberty - symbol of America Liberty

Book Gives the Roadblocks and Suggested Fixes for Increased Collaboration in Congress

Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” — Albert Einsein

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Combative Congress, Your Power! Your Voice! (https://a.co/d/2VywaDe) accepts the task of analyzing why the two parties controlling Congress have difficulties solving problems. It finds that these parties restrict entry of additional competition because this would diminish the probability substantially that one or the other of them would be in full control. The book points out that added and diverse parties large enough to have bargaining power would reduce animosity and increase collaboration. Different coalitions would form depending on the issue being negotiated. It shows that other important nations have an average of 3.9 parties.

The book probes for the root causes for having only two powerful parties. It finds by using root cause analysis that the electoral methods used in electing members of Congress are key. These methods have been created in state and federal laws and party policies by the same two parties.

The closed party primary system is one of the three electoral methods that severely restricts competition. The system makes emergence by another party very difficult, time consuming, and costly. Although the book dwells on Congress, the current presidential election provides new evidence of these practices.

In 2014, about 94% (https://ballotpedia.org/United_States_Congress_elections,_2014) of incumbent congressional candidates were returned to office, but the approval rate for Congress was around 15% (https://news.gallup.com/poll/180113/2014-approval-congress-remains-near-time-low.aspx). How in the world can that be? The answer is that we have broken electoral systems.

National constitutions have lasted an average of only 17 years since 1789. America’s Constitution has lasted over 230 years! However, it is no secret that a huge percentage of the populace is increasingly worried that the United States has lost the ability and fortitude to formulate and implement solutions to serious problems. A symptom of this is gridlock, but attacking symptoms is futile; one must dig down to their root causes. This book does that.

Solve American Gridlock LLC is located in Austin, Texas. Its focus is educating citizens about improvements that can be made in the methods used to elect members of Congress.

