Samsung Bioepis Presents Two Abstracts for Its Immunology Portfolio at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting

Interchangeability study for HADLIMA (adalimumab-bwwd) was conducted in accordance with the FDA’s Guidance for Industry; primary pharmacokinetics (PK) endpoints as well as efficacy, safety and immunogenicity profiles were comparable between switching group and continuous reference product Humira group

52-week results from SB17 Phase 3 study demonstrated long-term efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity of SB17 compared to reference ustekinumab, including switching from ustekinumab to SB17

INCHEON, Korea, March 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. presented two new study results for its immunology portfolio – SB5, a biosimilar to Humira1 (adalimumab), and SB17, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara2 (ustekinumab) – at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting being held from March 8 to 12 in San Diego, California, United States.

“We are excited to present new clinical data for our immunology portfolio at AAD Annual Meeting. We will continue to work towards generating robust scientific evidence that demonstrate comparable efficacy and safety of biosimilars to reference products, including data for switching from reference products to biosimilars,” said Ilsun Hong, Vice President, Production Evaluation Team Leader of Samsung Bioepis.

SB5, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the brand name HADLIMA™ (adalimumab-bwwd) as a biosimilar to Humira, is being reviewed by the FDA as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira based on the Phase 4 study results. The Phase 4 randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, multiple-dose, active comparator, multicenter study (NCT05510063) assessed pharmacokinetics (PK), efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity in two treatment groups of adult patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis: patients who switched between reference product Humira and the high-concentration formulation SB5 (40 mg/0.4 mL) versus those receiving reference product continuously. The interchangeability study met primary endpoints of AUC tau (week 23-25) and C max (week 23-25), demonstrating comparability between the switching group and continuous reference product treatment group. Other endpoints including efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity were also comparable.

SB5 was first approved by the FDA in July 2019 under the brand name HADLIMA (adalimumab-bwwd) as a low-concentration (40 mg/0.8 mL) formulation of prefilled syringe and prefilled autoinjector. The high-concentration (40 mg/0.4 mL) formulation of prefilled syringe and prefilled autoinjector of HADLIMA was approved in August 2022. HADLIMA was introduced into the U.S. commercial market on July 1, 2023 and is marketed by Organon.

In addition, Samsung Bioepis presented the final 52-week results from the Phase 3 study for SB17, comparing the long-term efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity between three treatment groups: SB17-treated group, reference ustekinumab-treated group, and switched group from reference ustekinumab to SB17 at Week 28. The study showed that efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity between the three arms were comparable up to Week 52.

SB17 was recommended for approval by the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) in February 2024 under the brand name PYZCHIVA™. In the United States, the Biologics License Application (BLA) for SB17 is under review by the FDA. If approved, SB17 will be commercialized by Sandoz in Europe and the U.S.

Details of the Samsung Bioepis’ abstracts are as follows:

Presentation Title Presentation Details Interchangeability of SB5 and Adalimumab Reference Product in Patients with Moderate to Severe Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Session: Poster

Exhibit Date/Time: March 8-9th, 2024, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Abstract Number: 50522

Authors: Steven R. Feldman, Skaidra Valiukevičienė, Grazyna Pulka, Elzbieta Krolikowska, Pawel Brzewski, Malgorzata Janczylo-Jankowska, Bartlomiej Kwiek, Lidia Rajzer, Soyeon Kim, Yumin Baek, Hyuna Lee Clinical Similarity of SB17 (Proposed Ustekinumab Biosimilar) to Reference Ustekinumab in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis: Randomized, Double-blind, Phase III, 52-Week Results Session: Poster

Exhibit Date/Time: March 8-9th, 2024, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Abstract Number: 49140

Authors: Steven R. Feldman, Joanna Narbutt, Giampiero Girolomoni, Jan Brzezicki, Nataliya Reznichenko, Maria Agnieszka Zegadlo-Mylik, Grazyna Pulka, Magdalena Dmowska-Stecewicz, Jiyoon Lee, Minkyung Lee, Young Hee Rho



About HADLIMA (adalimumab-bwwd) Injection 40 mg/0.4 mL and 40 mg/0.8mL

HADLIMA is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker indicated for:

Rheumatoid Arthritis: HADLIMA is indicated, alone or in combination with methotrexate or other non-biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), for reducing signs and symptoms, inducing major clinical response, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis: HADLIMA is indicated, alone or in combination with methotrexate, for reducing signs and symptoms of moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in patients 2 years of age and older.

Psoriatic Arthritis: HADLIMA is indicated, alone or in combination with non-biologic DMARDs, for reducing signs and symptoms, inhibiting the progression of structural damage, and improving physical function in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

Ankylosing Spondylitis: HADLIMA is indicated for reducing signs and symptoms in adult patients with active ankylosing spondylitis.

Crohn’s Disease: HADLIMA is indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

Ulcerative Colitis: HADLIMA is indicated for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adult patients.



Limitations of Use :



The effectiveness of HADLIMA has not been established in patients who have lost response to or were intolerant to tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers.

Plaque Psoriasis: HADLIMA is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, and when other systemic therapies are medically less appropriate. HADLIMA should only be administered to patients who will be closely monitored and have regular follow-up visits with a physician.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa: HADLIMA is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa in adult patients.

Uveitis: HADLIMA is indicated for the treatment of non-infectious intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis in adult patients.

SELECTED SAFETY INFORMATION

SERIOUS INFECTIONS

Patients treated with adalimumab products, including HADLIMA, are at increased risk for developing serious infections that may lead to hospitalization or death. Most patients who developed these infections were taking concomitant immunosuppressants such as methotrexate or corticosteroids.

Discontinue HADLIMA if a patient develops a serious infection or sepsis.

Reported infections include:

Active tuberculosis (TB), including reactivation of latent TB. Patients with TB have frequently presented with disseminated or extrapulmonary disease. Test patients for latent TB before HADLIMA use and during therapy. Initiate treatment for latent TB prior to HADLIMA use.

Invasive fungal infections, including histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis, candidiasis, aspergillosis, blastomycosis, and pneumocystosis. Patients with histoplasmosis or other invasive fungal infections may present with disseminated, rather than localized, disease. Antigen and antibody testing for histoplasmosis may be negative in some patients with active infection. Consider empiric anti-fungal therapy in patients at risk for invasive fungal infections who develop severe systemic illness.

Bacterial, viral, and other infections due to opportunistic pathogens, including Legionella and Listeria.

Carefully consider the risks and benefits of treatment with HADLIMA prior to initiating therapy in patients:

with chronic or recurrent infection

who have been exposed to TB

with a history of opportunistic infection

who resided in or traveled in regions where mycoses are endemic

with underlying conditions that may predispose them to infection

Monitor patients closely for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment with HADLIMA, including the possible development of TB in patients who tested negative for latent TB infection prior to initiating therapy.

Do not start HADLIMA during an active infection, including localized infections.

Patients older than 65 years, patients with co-morbid conditions, and/or patients taking concomitant immunosuppressants may be at greater risk of infection.

If an infection develops, monitor carefully and initiate appropriate therapy.

Drug interactions with biologic products: A higher rate of serious infections has been observed in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients treated with rituximab who received subsequent treatment with a TNF blocker. An increased risk of serious infections has been seen with the combination of TNF blockers with anakinra or abatacept, with no demonstrated added benefit in patients with RA. Concomitant administration of HADLIMA with other biologic DMARDs (eg, anakinra or abatacept) or other TNF blockers is not recommended based on the possible increased risk for infections and other potential pharmacological interactions.

MALIGNANCY

Lymphoma and other malignancies, some fatal, have been reported in children and adolescent patients treated with TNF blockers, including adalimumab products. Postmarketing cases of hepatosplenic T-cell lymphoma (HSTCL), a rare type of T-cell lymphoma, have been reported in patients treated with TNF blockers, including adalimumab products. These cases have had a very aggressive disease course and have been fatal. The majority of reported TNF blocker cases have occurred in patients with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis and the majority were in adolescent and young adult males. Almost all of these patients had received treatment with azathioprine or 6-mercaptopurine concomitantly with a TNF blocker at or prior to diagnosis. It is uncertain whether the occurrence of HSTCL is related to use of a TNF blocker or a TNF blocker in combination with these other immunosuppressants.

Consider the risks and benefits of HADLIMA treatment prior to initiating or continuing therapy in a patient with known malignancy.

In clinical trials, more cases of malignancies were observed among adalimumab-treated patients compared to control patients.

Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) was reported during clinical trials for adalimumab-treated patients. Examine all patients, particularly those with a history of prolonged immunosuppressant or psoralen and ultraviolet A (PUVA) therapy, for the presence of NMSC prior to and during treatment with HADLIMA.

In adalimumab clinical trials, there was an approximate 3-fold higher rate of lymphoma than expected in the general U.S. population. Patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, particularly those with highly active disease and/or chronic exposure to immunosuppressant therapies, may be at higher risk of lymphoma than the general population, even in the absence of TNF blockers.

Postmarketing cases of acute and chronic leukemia were reported with TNF blocker use. Approximately half of the postmarketing cases of malignancies in children, adolescents, and young adults receiving TNF blockers were lymphomas; other cases included rare malignancies associated with immunosuppression and malignancies not usually observed in children and adolescents.

HYPERSENSITIVITY

Anaphylaxis and angioneurotic edema have been reported following adalimumab administration. If a serious allergic reaction occurs, stop HADLIMA and institute appropriate therapy.

HEPATITIS B VIRUS REACTIVATION

Use of TNF blockers, including HADLIMA, may increase the risk of reactivation of hepatitis B virus (HBV) in patients who are chronic carriers. Some cases have been fatal.

Evaluate patients at risk for HBV infection for prior evidence of HBV infection before initiating TNF blocker therapy.

Exercise caution in patients who are carriers of HBV and monitor them during and after HADLIMA treatment.

Discontinue HADLIMA and begin antiviral therapy in patients who develop HBV reactivation. Exercise caution when resuming HADLIMA after HBV treatment.

NEUROLOGIC REACTIONS

TNF blockers, including adalimumab products, have been associated with rare cases of new onset or exacerbation of central nervous system and peripheral demyelinating diseases, including multiple sclerosis, optic neuritis, and Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Exercise caution when considering HADLIMA for patients with these disorders; discontinuation of HADLIMA should be considered if any of these disorders develop.

HEMATOLOGIC REACTIONS

Rare reports of pancytopenia, including aplastic anemia, have been reported with TNF blockers. Medically significant cytopenia has been infrequently reported with adalimumab products.

Consider stopping HADLIMA if significant hematologic abnormalities occur.

CONGESTIVE HEART FAILURE

Worsening and new onset congestive heart failure (CHF) has been reported with TNF blockers. Cases of worsening CHF have been observed with adalimumab products; exercise caution and monitor carefully.

AUTOIMMUNITY

Treatment with adalimumab products may result in the formation of autoantibodies and, rarely, in development of a lupus-like syndrome. Discontinue treatment if symptoms of a lupus-like syndrome develop.

IMMUNIZATIONS

Patients on HADLIMA should not receive live vaccines.

Pediatric patients, if possible, should be brought up to date with all immunizations before initiating HADLIMA therapy.

Adalimumab is actively transferred across the placenta during the third trimester of pregnancy and may affect immune response in the in utero-exposed infant. The safety of administering live or live-attenuated vaccines in infants exposed to adalimumab products in utero is unknown. Risks and benefits should be considered prior to vaccinating (live or live-attenuated) exposed infants.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions in adalimumab clinical trials (>10%) were: infections (eg, upper respiratory, sinusitis), injection site reactions, headache, and rash.

Before prescribing HADLIMA, please read the accompanying Full Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning about serious infections and malignancies, Medication Guide and Instructions for Use.

About Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd.

Established in 2012, Samsung Bioepis is a biopharmaceutical company committed to realizing healthcare that is accessible to everyone. Through innovations in product development and a firm commitment to quality, Samsung Bioepis aims to become the world's leading biopharmaceutical company. Samsung Bioepis continues to advance a broad pipeline of biosimilar candidates that cover a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, ophthalmology, hematology, and endocrinology. For more information, please visit: www.samsungbioepis.com and follow us on social media – X, LinkedIn.

