“How to Talk About Guns with Anyone” wins the Reader Views Grand Prize Gold Award in Non-Fiction
This essential guide takes home the top prize in the annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reader Views announces "How to Talk About Guns with Anyone" by Katherine Schweit, as the overall grand prize winner in non-fiction, taking home the gold award, an award honored with a cash prize and special marketing promotions.
"How to Talk About Guns with Anyone" is a comprehensive and non-partisan guide designed to equip readers with the knowledge and strategies to engage in informed discussions about firearms in the United States. It addresses the alarming rate of firearms-related deaths, including being the leading cause of death for children and adolescents, and explores topics such as red flag laws, background checks, semi-automatic weapons, and the Second Amendment. The book also looks at the impact of guns on rural and urban communities, the link between firearms and domestic violence, mental health, and the potential solutions to reduce gun violence. By presenting facts, court decisions, and the implications of firearms ownership, it aims to foster constructive conversations and encourage readers to find their role in mitigating one of the nation’s most contentious issues.
Robert Leon Davis with Reader Views says of "How to Talk About Guns with Anyone", “What I really love about this book is that it comes from a former FBI agent who has firsthand experience with many of the atrocities pertaining to gun violence. Let’s face it; many of us have either been involved with gun violence or know someone who has. This book is the best and most practical book I’ve seen anywhere that attempts to tackle this epidemic.”
Speaking to the driving force for her book on gun violence, Schweit shared, "Non-gun owners and gun owners alike all want the same thing, less gun violence. I’m honored that Reader Views found my book may bridge the conversation divide between us all. I hoped to write something practical and data driven, but not so overwhelming that readers would hesitate to even begin to read or listen to the book. This award is validation that I got close to that mark on a subject about which I am so passionate, and I thank the reviewers for that.”
"How to Talk About Guns with Anyone" (ISBN 978-1947635586, 82 Stories, 2023) is available at online bookstores.
About the Author
Katherine Schweit is an award-winning author, podcast host, speaker, attorney, former Chicago prosecutor, and career Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent who helped jail bank robbers, kidnappers, and domestic terrorists, while working daily with local police investigating and responding to mass casualty and active shooter incidents. She led the FBI Active Shooter Program created after the Sandy Hook Massacre in 2012. She authored influential works such as “Stop the Killing: How to End the Mass Shooting Crisis, 2nd Edition,” and “How to Talk About Guns With Anyone,” contributing opinion pieces to prominent publications like The New York Times. Beyond writing, Schweit leads Schweit Consulting LLC, offering expertise in leadership, security, and safety training to a diverse clientele. She also shares her vast knowledge through teaching roles at DePaul University School of Law and Webster University, focusing on Second Amendment culture, evidence rules, business, and cyber law. Schweit’s contributions extend to the National Center for School Safety and include seminal FBI research on active shooter incidents. Recognized for her expertise in crisis response and workplace violence, she provides commentary on mass casualty events and speaks widely on security and law enforcement strategies, holding memberships in several professional associations and is the co-founder of the Bureau Consortium. Her background as a journalist and legal professional, coupled with her involvement in high-profile crisis responses, underscores her commitment to enhancing public safety and security education.
You can learn more about Katherine Schweit and her work at: https://www.katherineschweit.com/.
The Reader Views Literary Awards program levels the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. For additional information about Reader Views visit: http://www.readerviews.com/.
