March 9, 2024 Villanueva: Full rollout of Trabaho law to help shore up employment Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said that he expects that unemployment could be stemmed by the full implementation of the Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) law. Villanueva made the statement after the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the unemployment rate increased to 4.5% or 2.15 million jobless Filipinos in January 2024 from 3.6% or 1.60 million jobless Filipinos in December 2023. "It's lamentable that we seem to have more and more of our kababayans caught up in the cycle of joblessness. We must not stop finding ways to create more sustainable jobs and livelihood by placing employment at the heart of economic development," he said. Villanueva announced the signing of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the TPB Act next week, which will signal its full rollout. One of the key reforms introduced by the Senator to generate employment, TPB will create a national masterplan to address unemployment, underemployment and youth unemployment. The Majority Leader said the new law will address the seasonality of employment, which gives work to individuals only during certain times of the year. "While we acknowledge these types of jobs, we will continue to work for something that will give our workers security in the workplace and social protection, not to mention a fair income," he said. Meanwhile, the Majority Leader recently sponsored in plenary the companion measure of the TPB, the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) bill aimed primarily at addressing the persistent problem of job-skills mismatch in the country, by fostering partnership with the private sector in upskilling or re-tooling of the Filipino workforce. Villanueva said the bill will help bridge jobseekers to potential employers through the EBET program. "Kailangan pong komprehensibo ang paglapat ng lunas sa problema sa unemployment sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng maraming oportunidad sa trabaho, kasabay ng pagkakaroon ng angkop na kasanayan para sa ating mga manggagawa," Villanueva said. Villanueva: Ganap na pagpapatupad ng Trabaho law makakatulong sa paglikha ng trabaho Umaasa si Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva na mababawasan ang unemployment o kawalan ng trabaho sa bansa kapag ganap nang naipatupad ang Trabaho Para sa Bayan (TPB) law. Ginawa ni Villanueva ang pahayag matapos iulat ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) na umakyat ang unemployment rate sa 4.5% o 2.15 milyong Filipino nitong Enero 2024 mula sa 3.6% o 1.60 milyon noong Disyembre 2023. "It's lamentable that we seem to have more and more of our kababayans caught up in the cycle of joblessness. We must not stop finding ways to create more sustainable jobs and livelihood by placing employment at the heart of economic development," sabi ng Majority Leader. Inanunsyo rin ni Villanueva na lalagdaan na sa susunod na linggo ang implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng TPB Act, na magiging hudyat ng buong implementasyon nito. Isa sa mga pinakamahalagang reporma na ipinakilala ng senador para makalikha ng trabaho sa ilalim ng TPB ay ang pagtataguyod ng national masterplan para matugunan ang unemployment, underemployment at youth unemployment sa bansa. Sabi pa ni Villanueva, sosolusyunan din ng bagong batas na ito ang 'seasonality of employment' na magbibigay ng trabaho sa mga indibidwal sa tiyak na panahon ng taon. "While we acknowledge these types of jobs, we will continue to work for something that will give our workers security in the workplace and social protection, not to mention a fair income," ani Villanueva. Samantala, inisponsoran kamakailan ng Majority Leader sa plenaryo ang kaakibat na panukala ng TPB, ang Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) bill na ang pangunahing layunin ay tugunan ang matagal nang problema ng job-skills mismatch sa bansa, sa pamamagitan ng pakikipareha sa pribadong sektor para sa upskilling o re-tooling ng mga manggagawang Pilipino. Dagdag pa Villanueva, makakatulong ang panukalang ito bilang tulay ng mga jobseeker o mga naghahanap ng trabaho sa mga potensyal na employer sa pamamagitan ng EBET program. "Kailangan pong komprehensibo ang paglapat ng lunas sa problema sa unemployment sa pamamagitan ng paglikha ng maraming oportunidad sa trabaho, kasabay ng pagkakaroon ng angkop na kasanayan para sa ating mga manggagawa," saad pa ni Villanueva.