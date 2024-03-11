Talking Kinky Podcast Hits Global High Notes with Season Two Launch
Internationally Acclaimed Podcast Enters Season Two with Top Rankings and Expert Insights.
We're thrilled by the response to 'Talking Kinky' and are excited to bring even more depth to our conversations in Season Two.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The captivating podcast that has been sparking conversations and breaking down barriers in the realm of sexuality, Talking Kinky, has officially launched its much-anticipated second season. Following an extraordinary response to season one, from listeners worldwide, with over 400,000 plays across all platforms and formats, season one of the podcast secured its place at the top of listener rankings – breaking into the top 10 of sexuality podcasts in Italy, top 20 in the UK, and ranking impressively in the top 100 in the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia.
— Isabelle Brown
Last week’s release of Episode One, Season Two of Talking Kinky not only promises to uphold the candid, insightful dialogue that fans have come to adore but also marks the beginning of a series featuring interviews with a diverse range of specialists across the field of sexuality. Hosted by the charismatic duo, Isabelle Brown and Tom Flynn, each episode aims to enlighten, entertain, and educate, inviting listeners to explore the multifaceted dimensions of human sexuality.
The success of Talking Kinky is a testament to its innovative approach to discussing the often-taboo topics surrounding sexuality. Isabelle and Tom have created a platform that resonates with listeners' curiosity and their desire for a deeper understanding of sexual wellness and expression.
“We're thrilled by the response to 'Talking Kinky' and are excited to bring even more depth to our conversations in Season Two," said Isabelle. "Our goal has always been to create a space where no question is off-limits and to provide a source of reliable, engaging, and inclusive content," Tom added.
With a global reach expanding to over forty countries, Talking Kinky is setting a new standard for podcasts in the sexuality genre, characterised by its open-minded approach and commitment to inclusivity. The series is lauded for its ability to balance professional expertise with relatable storytelling, laughter and fun, whilst creating a unique and welcoming environment for all listeners, regardless of their familiarity with the topic of kink and broader sexual education.
Season Two is poised to elevate Talking Kinky to new heights with its line-up of guest experts, including therapists, educators, advocates, and researchers, who will provide valuable insights and practical advice. The show's growth is not just in numbers but in the expanding conversation about sexuality in today's society, reflecting a growing appetite for content that demystifies and celebrates sexual diversity and health.
As Talking Kinky continues to climb the charts and capture the hearts and minds of listeners around the world, Isabelle and Tom invite everyone to join them on this journey of discovery. "Whether you're here to find answers, hear stories, or simply to satisfy your curiosity – our community is your community," they echoed.
Season Two of Talking Kinky is now available for streaming and download on major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. Don't miss out on the conversation that everyone is getting attached to.
For more information, to request an interview, or for media inquiries, please contact Tom or Isabelle on flynntommy1@hotmail.co.uk
About Talking Kinky:
Talking Kinky is a ground-breaking podcast series that dives into discussions about kink, sexual education, and the many facets of human sexuality. Hosted by Isabelle Brown and Tom Flynn, the show offers a blend of expert interviews, personal stories, and a safe space for listeners to expand their understanding of sexuality. With its global reach and inclusive approach, Talking Kinky is at the forefront of demystifying the world of kink and sexual wellness.
