Healthcare Cyberattack Affects Claims Submission and Payment

FEB 28, 2024

Last updated on March 8, 2024

Read the Academy's March 4 Letter to HHS Secretary Becerra (PDF)

The Academy has provided information to help you respond to the Feb. 21 cyberattack on UnitedHealth Group, Optum, and Change Healthcare that has disrupted claims submission and payment processes.

The recommendations provided by Change Healthcare, a United Health Group subsidiary, during their Feb. 27 webinar were not ideal.

They include switching to another clearinghouse and identifying payer and/or vendor workarounds. United Health Group has published a webpage where you can follow progress on the Change Healthcare cyber response. As of March 1, you can apply for temporary funding at Optum Financial Services. An Optum Pay account is required. Note: Enrollment in Optum Pay Premium will impose additional fees, consider alternative Optum Pay options.

The Academy is working closely with the American Medical Association on next steps and will post updates as the situation progresses. Bookmark this page and check back frequently for any updates.



Updates

March 7 United Health Group updated it's response to the cyberattack with an anticipated timeline for claims submission being reinstated and the expansion of emergency funding assistance through Optum Pay.

March 5 The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) published a statement on the Change Healthcare cyberattack. It encourages all providers, technology vendors, and members of the health care system to strengthen their commitment to cybersecurity. In the statement, HHS announced flexibilities the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has put into place. These flexibilities include but are not limited to:

The expedition of new EDI enrollments for providers needing to switch their clearinghouse

Guidance to Medicare Advantage (MA) organizations, Medicare Part D, and Medicaid encouraging them to remove or relax prior authorization, timely filing and other utilization management during the outage

MAC acceptance of paper claim submissions

United Health Group hosted another call in which they shared their opinion that enrolling in Optum Intelligent EDI is the most expeditious way to restore the ability to submit claims for those who are still impacted by the outage.

March 4 the Academy sent a letter to HHS sharing the impact of the disruption on the ophthalmic community. The Academy urged HHS to use its authority to support physician practices and hold UnitedHealth Group accountable for swift resolution.



Resources

The AAOE® board has provided practice management tips to prevent and mitigate a disruption in your revenue cycle.

Here is information on some clearinghouses and payers to help you stay up to date on alternative methods of eligibility verification, claims submission, and payment processes.

(Disclaimer: This list is not intended to be comprehensive. Contact your payer directly if it is not listed. )

Aetna

Anthem Blue Cross

Availity

Cigna

Humana

Access Humana's electronic remittance advice (ERA) through secure provider tools available at Availity Essentials.

Medicaid

Verify on each state's Medicaid website. Many have a secure provider log in that offers copies of remittances.

Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs)

Visit individual service portals for claims and remit options.

UnitedHealthcare (UHC)

Use secure self-service options on the UnitedHealthcare Provider Portal or an existing API connection to connect with UHC. The portal is currently available to check eligibility, manage claim reconsiderations and appeals and submit prior authorization requests.

