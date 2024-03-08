Governor Mills Announces Plans for Construction of Manufacturing Facility at Former Jay Paper Mill Site

MAINE, March 8 - Back to current news.

March 8, 2024



Oriented Strand Board facility expected to create approximately 125 new jobs at historic Androscoggin Mill

Jay, MAINE €“ Governor Janet Mills today announced that Godfrey Forest Products has initiated the process of constructing an oriented strand board (OSB) manufacturing facility at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay.

Governor Mills made the announcement at the former paper mill alongside Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development Heather Johnson, Jay Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere, and developer John Godfrey. Godfrey, a Bangor native, has previously developed successful OSB manufacturing facilities across North America, including the successful LP Houlton Facility in New Limerick.

When construction is completed in approximately 18 to 24 months, the Jay mill project is expected to create 125 jobs on site, in addition to construction jobs. Other developers are exploring projects on the mill site with additional jobs prospects.

"When Pixelle decided to close the Androscoggin Mill last year, I pledged that my Administration would continue our efforts to diversify the forest products sector and sustain the good-paying jobs it creates across our state," said Governor Mills. "While there is plenty of work ahead, today's announcement is an important milestone on the road to a new future for this historic mill and to a stronger, more diverse forest products sector in Maine." "I developed the OSB mill in Houlton in 1980, and here it is still running 44 years later," said John Godfrey. "I have every confidence that anyone coming to this site in 44 years will find the same thing in Jay." "Revitalizing Maine's manufacturing sector and expanding the availability of good-paying, stable jobs for Maine workers are pivotal efforts for our state's continued economic growth," Senators Collins and King and Congressman Golden said. "This is announcement is exciting news for the State of Maine, and we commend the joint effort that brought about this development at the former Androscoggin Mill site." "The forest industry is not only key to Maine's economy but also supports our rural communities," said Heather Johnson, Commissioner of Economic and Community Development. "Today's announcement is a positive step in continuing to develop new markets for forest products."

The Androscoggin Mill was most recently operated by paper manufacturer Pixelle Specialty Solutions. In March of 2023, the company ceased its operations at the mill following a series of financial challenges, including the explosion of a pulp digester in April 2020. Governor Mills had been communicating frequently with mill officials to offer all available state resources to prevent the closure and has made significant investments to support Maine's heritage forest products industry and the thousands of jobs it provides to people across Maine.

Thanks to these investments and others by the Mills' Administration, in October 2023, Maine earned a prestigious, first-of-its-kind designation as a federal "Tech Hub" for advancement of innovative forest bioproducts. The designation, created by the CHIPS and Sciences Act, recognizes that Maine's forest bioproducts sector has the potential for rapid growth and opens the door for significant Federal investment in the future. More information about Maine's Forest Bioproducts Tech Hub and its partners €”including the Town of Jay €”can be found at www.mainetechhub.us.