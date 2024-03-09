BIONTECH DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against BioNTech SE and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BioNTech SE (“BioNTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired BioNTech securities between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 12, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for Comirnaty and/or its commercial prospects; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

