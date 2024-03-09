Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 3.8.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Adam E. Silver, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chair of the Fair Political Practices Commission. Silver has been Chief Counsel for the Legislative Ethics Committee in the California State Assembly since 2018. He served as Commission Counsel at the Fair Political Practices Commission from 2017 to 2018 and was an Attorney at Olson Remcho LLP from 2016 to 2017. Silver was Director of Operations and General Counsel at CitizenUP LLC from 2014 to 2016. He was Commission Counsel at the Fair Political Practices Commission from 2013 to 2015 and served as Executive Fellow there from 2012 to 2013. Silver was a Law Clerk at the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and at the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Relations in 2011. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Davis and a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $241,728. Silver is a Democrat.

Patrick Eaton, of Sonora, has been appointed Associate Director of Reception Centers at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Eaton has been Warden at Sierra Conservation Center since 2021, where he has held several positions since 2002, including Acting Warden, Chief Deputy Warden, Associate Warden, Correctional Captain, Correctional Lieutenant and Correctional Sergeant. He was a Correctional Sergeant at Central California Women’s Facility from 2000 to 2002, and a Correctional Officer there from 1999 to 2000. Eaton was a Correctional Officer at Salinas Valley State Prison from 1996 to 1999. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $197,280. Eaton is a Republican.

Angela Kent, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Associate Director of Female Offender Programs and Services at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, where she has been Acting Associate Director since 2023. Kent held several positions at the Division of Adult Parole Operations at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2007 to 2023, including Chief Deputy Administrator, Parole Administrator, Parole Agent III and Parole Agent I. She held several positions at the Santa Cruz County Probation Department from 1998 to 2007, including Deputy Probation Officer III, II, I, and Group Supervisor I. Kent is a member of the California State Sheriffs’ Association and the Association for Justice-Involved Females and Organizations. Kent earned a Master of Science degree in Criminology from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Fayetteville State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $197,280. Kent is a Democrat

Kathleen “Kat” Anderson, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission, where she has served since 2023. Anderson has been President at the San Francisco Recreation and Park Commission since 2023 and was Vice President and Commissioner there from 2016 to 2023. She has been an Attorney with the Law Offices of Kathleen Stewart Anderson since 1991. Anderson was Managing Owner of Word. A Café from 2018 to 2022. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California Law, San Francisco and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Anderson is a Democrat.

Tommy Randle, of San Dimas, has been reappointed to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission, where he has served 2021. Randle has been Chief Executive Officer at California Leading Edge Inc. since 1994. He was a Partnership Coordinator at the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Census Bureau from 2009 to 2011, and Government Partnership Specialist there from 1998 to 2005. Randle was Territory Marketing Representative, Industry Marketing Representative and Regional Product Marking Representative at IBM from 1971 to 1996. Randle served at the rank of E-5 in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1968. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Randle is a Democrat.

Roger Salazar, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission, where he has served since 2020. Salazar has been President of ALZA Strategies since 2014. He was Managing Director of Mercury Public Affairs from 2012 to 2014. Salazar was a Partner at Acosta Salazar LLC from 2004 to 2012. He was Senior Vice President of Porter Novelli LLC from 2003 to 2004. Salazar was Press Secretary and Deputy Press Secretary in the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 2000 to 2022. He was Deputy Press Secretary for Al Gore 2000 from 1999 to 2000. Salazar was Assistant Press Secretary at the White House for President Bill Clinton from 1998 to 1999 and was a Press Assistant there from 1995 to 1996. He was Press Secretary for U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Dan Glickman from 1997 to 1998. Salazar was Spokesman in the Office of Vice President Al Gore from 1996 to 1997. Salazar is Treasurer of the Sacramento Press Club and a member of the American Association of Political Consultants Board of Directors, California Four Wheel Drive Association, California Off-Road Vehicle Association and Sierra Treasure Hunters 4WD Club. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Redlands and a Master of Arts degree in Political/Media Management from George Washington University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Salazar is a Democrat.

