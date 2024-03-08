People travelling Highway 95 in Golden will benefit from new wider and climate-resilient bridges crossing the Kicking Horse River.

The Kicking Horse River bridges 1 and 2, which are nearing the end of their service life, serve as vital links between the north and south sides of Golden, as well as connect highways 1 and 3 and various communities along Highway 95. The higher bridges will mitigate the risk of damage and potential loss of crucial connections due to extreme high water or ice jams, preserving access to essential goods and services for local communities. The bridges will include multi-use paths, enhancing active transportation options and integrating with the municipal network.

The $45-million contract for the project has been awarded to Copcan Civil Limited Partnership. The Government of Canada is contributing $28 million through its Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. Construction will start in spring 2024 and is expected to be complete by fall 2026.

Minimal disruptions to traffic are expected and will be posted online: https://drivebc.ca/