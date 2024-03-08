Voxtur Appoints Gary Yeoman as Interim Chairman

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, announces today that Gary Yeoman has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Voxtur Board, effective immediately. Mr. Yeoman’s appointment follows the resignation of Chairman Nick Smith who has served diligently as Chairman, providing invaluable leadership and guidance to the Company since joining the board December 31, 2022. While Mr. Smith will continue to be a supportive shareholder, he has decided to step down from his position as Chairman to focus on his investment management business.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as Chairman of Voxtur," said Nick Smith. "I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made and the successes we have achieved together. However, I believe it is in the best interest of the company for me to resign at this time and allow Voxtur to continue to chart its path to becoming a leader in the mortgage technology space. I remain fully committed to the Company and will continue to support its growth and success as a shareholder."

Following Mr. Smith's resignation, the Board of Directors has appointed Gary Yeoman as Interim Chairman. Mr. Yeoman brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise in the capital markets and as a corporate board member, having served on the Voxtur board for over 10 years. He has previously served as Executive Chairman prior to being re-appointed as CEO in April 2023. His leadership skills and strategic vision will continue to be instrumental in guiding the company through this transition period.

"I am honored to accept the role of Interim Chairman," said Mr. Yeoman. "I am committed to continue working closely with the Board of Directors and the management team to ensure continuity and stability during this time of transition. Together, we will continue to focus on driving value for our shareholders and advancing the company's strategic objectives."

As Mr. Smith transitions to his new role as a supportive shareholder, the Company expresses its gratitude for his dedicated service and contributions over the years. His insights and guidance have been invaluable, and his continued support will be instrumental in the company's future success.

Voxtur remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering value to its customers, employees, and shareholders. With Gary Yeoman at the helm, the Company is well-positioned to navigate the challenges ahead and capitalize on new opportunities in the marketplace.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify the multifaceted aspects of the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, and securitize portfolios. As an independent and transparent mortgage technology provider, the Company offers primary and secondary market solutions in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) which reflect the expectations of management regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects, and opportunities. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future events, performance or results, and give rise to the possibility that management’s predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that the Company’s future growth, financial performance and objectives and the Company’s strategic initiatives, plans, business prospects and opportunities, including the duration, impact of and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, will not occur or be achieved. Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include but is not limited to: the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; success of software activities; the competition for skilled personnel; expectations for other economic, business, environmental, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company, or the real estate industry generally; anticipated future production costs; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: implementation of new products; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure, failure to implement technological upgrades, or failure to implement new technological products in accordance with expected timelines; changing market conditions; failure of governing agencies and regulatory bodies to approve the use of products and services developed by the Company; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property and protecting newly developed intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSXV under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross

Chief Investment Officer

Tel: (416) 708-9764

jordan@voxtur.com

For media inquiries:

Jacob Gaffney

Tel: (817) 471-7627

jacob@gaffneyaustin.com



