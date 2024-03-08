Rates set for EV charging station at Kahului Park & Ride

Main, News Posted on Mar 8, 2024 in Highways News

Prices effective at 12 a.m. Monday, March 11

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces its electric vehicle (EV) charging rates will go into effect Monday, March 11 at the Kahului Park & Ride on Maui.

Currently, the four 150 kW DC fast chargers along Kuihelani Highway (Route 380) are free to the public through 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 10.

The free charging sessions began on Feb. 28, following a dedication at the site, which is the state’s first electric vehicle charging station funded by the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program.

Beginning at 12 a.m., Monday, March 11, charging rates will be $0.44 per kWh from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it will cost $0.57 per kWh from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Payment and charger availability can be checked through the EV Connect App at evconnect.com/. QR codes will be displayed at the chargers for customers starting a charging session with the mobile app. Payment by credit card is also accepted at the charger. The station display will show the pricing policy.

The EV charging station consists of four fast chargers with Combined Charging System (CCS) and CHArge de MOve (CHAdeMO) ports.

The federal NEVI program seeks to accelerate the adoption of EVs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, help the U.S. lead global transportation electrification efforts, and build out alternative fuel corridors through construction of a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

The $3 million NEVI station in Kahului was designed and constructed with $2.4 million in federal funds and $600,000 from the state highway fund.

Quick facts:

1. How quickly can I charge my EV at the Kahului NEVI charger?

Depending on the capability of the EV, customers can get 40 to 100 miles via a 10-minute charge.

2. Will the charging rates change?

HDOT will review the rates on a quarterly basis to adjust for cost of electricity.

3. Will HDOT make a profit from the NEVI chargers?

No, HDOT will operate its NEVI charging network as revenue neutral. This means HDOT will only pass on the cost of electricity, the general excise tax and fees for credit card or app payments.

4. How can I report a charger that is not working or have issues with the app?

To report issues, call EV Connect’s 24/7 Driver Support at 866-816-7584. Problems may also be reported through the app.

5. Can I get a receipt?

Customers using a mobile app to charge a vehicle will receive an email at the end of the charging session. Those starting a charging session via the credit card reader will use their mobile phone to scan a QR code at the charger. The QR code will take the customer to a website to input their email to receive a receipt.

