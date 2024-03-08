Free tax-help clinics offered to Islanders

CANADA, March 8 - Free tax-help clinics are currently available to Island residents with modest-to-no income and a simple tax situation who need assistance to complete their tax and benefit return.

Super Clinics will also be offered this year, where additional service providers will be on hand to provide information and support.

Filing an annual income tax return is key to accessing the benefits people may qualify for, such as the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Workers Benefit, the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the GST/HST credit.

Clinics are available at libraries and community centres across the province in the following communities:

Charlottetown

Cornwall

Morell

Hunter River

Kinkora

Montague

O’Leary

St. Peter’s

Mount Stewart

Summerside

Tignish

Alberton

Stratford

Souris

Borden-Carleton

Kensington

To see if you qualify for assistance and for details on tax-help clinics call 1-855-516-4405 or visit Free Tax Clinics

Media contacts:

Alex Firth

Public Engagement Officer

Social Development and Seniors

Government of Prince Edward Island

anfirth@gov.pe.ca

Abby Denike

Manager, Communications

Atlantic Regional Office

Canada Revenue Agency

Abby.denike@cra-arc.gc.ca