Free tax-help clinics offered to Islanders
CANADA, March 8 - Free tax-help clinics are currently available to Island residents with modest-to-no income and a simple tax situation who need assistance to complete their tax and benefit return.
Super Clinics will also be offered this year, where additional service providers will be on hand to provide information and support.
Filing an annual income tax return is key to accessing the benefits people may qualify for, such as the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Workers Benefit, the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the GST/HST credit.
Clinics are available at libraries and community centres across the province in the following communities:
- Charlottetown
- Cornwall
- Morell
- Hunter River
- Kinkora
- Montague
- O’Leary
- St. Peter’s
- Mount Stewart
- Summerside
- Tignish
- Alberton
- Stratford
- Souris
- Borden-Carleton
- Kensington
