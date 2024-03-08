Submit Release
Free tax-help clinics offered to Islanders

CANADA, March 8 - Free tax-help clinics are currently available to Island residents with modest-to-no income and a simple tax situation who need assistance to complete their tax and benefit return. 

Super Clinics will also be offered this year, where additional service providers will be on hand to provide information and support.

Filing an annual income tax return is key to accessing the benefits people may qualify for, such as the Canada Child Benefit, Canada Workers Benefit, the Guaranteed Income Supplement and the GST/HST credit.  
Clinics are available at libraries and community centres across the province in the following communities: 

  • Charlottetown
  • Cornwall
  • Morell
  • Hunter River
  • Kinkora
  • Montague 
  • O’Leary
  • St. Peter’s 
  • Mount Stewart
  • Summerside
  • Tignish
  • Alberton
  • Stratford
  • Souris
  • Borden-Carleton
  • Kensington 
To see if you qualify for assistance and for details on tax-help clinics call 1-855-516-4405 or visit Free Tax Clinics.

Media contacts:    
Alex Firth
Public Engagement Officer
Social Development and Seniors 
Government of Prince Edward Island
anfirth@gov.pe.ca

Abby Denike
Manager, Communications
Atlantic Regional Office 
Canada Revenue Agency
Abby.denike@cra-arc.gc.ca 

