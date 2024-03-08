2023 First Generic Drug Approvals

89 208070 Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, 150 mg Apotex, Inc. Pradaxa (Dabigatran Etexilate) Capsules 12/15/2023 To reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation; for the treatment and prophylaxis of deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE); for the prophylaxis of DVT and PE in certain patients; for the treatment of and to reduce the recurrance of venous thromboembolic events

86 206027 Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07% Lupin Limited Prolensa (Bromfenac) Ophthalmic Solution 11/22/2023 For the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery

85 211097 Teriparatide Injection USP, 600 mcg/2.4 mL (250 mcg/mL) Single-Patient-Use Prefilled Pens Apotex Inc. Forteo (Teriparatide) Injection 11/16/2023 For the rreatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; increase of bone mass in men with primary or hypogonadal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; treatment of men and women with osteoporosis associated with sustained systemic glucocorticoid therapy at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy

84 208569 Teriparatide Injection USP, 600 mcg/2.4 mL (250 mcg/mL) Single-Patient-Use Prefilled Pens Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Forteo (Teriparatide) Injection 11/16/2023 For the rreatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; increase of bone mass in men with primary or hypogonadal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; treatment of men and women with osteoporosis associated with sustained systemic glucocorticoid therapy at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy

83 213516 Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Sulfur Colloid Jubilant DraxImage Inc Technetium TC 99M sulfur colloid kit 11/9/2023 Diagnostic radiopharmaceutical to assist in the localization of lymph nodes draining a primary tumor in adult patients with breast cancer; for evaluation of peritoneo-venous (LeVeen) shunt patency in adults; imaging areas of functioning reticuloendothelial cells in the liver, spleen and bone marrow; studies of esophageal transit and gastroesophageal reflux; detection of pulmonary aspiration of gastric contents

82 217713 Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg Apotex Inc Votrient (Pazopanib) Tablets 10/19/2023 For the treatment of adults with: advanced renal cell carcinoma; advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy

81 217517 Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Votrient (Pazopanib) Tablets 10/19/2023 For the treatment of adults with: advanced renal cell carcinoma; advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy

80 215837 Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Votrient (Pazopanib) Tablets 10/19/2023 For the treatment of adults with: advanced renal cell carcinoma; advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy

79 217155 Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride Injection, 1,000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/mL) Amneal EU, Limited Tranexamic Acid 10/16/2023 Antifibrinolytic indicated in patients with hemophilia for shortterm use to reduce or prevent hemorrhage and reduce the need for replacement therapy during and following tooth extraction

78 217134 Iopamidol Injection USP, 41% Single-Dose Vial Hainan Poly Pharm. Co., Ltd. Isovue-200 (Iopamidol) Injection 9/27/2023 For angiography throughout the cardiovascular system; coronary arteriography and ventriculography; pediatric angiocardiography; selective visceral arteriography and aortography; peripheral venography; adult and pediatric intravenous excretory urography; intravenous adult and pediatric contrast enhancement of computed tomographic head and body imaging

77 216878 Tofacitinib Oral Solution, 1 mg/mL Slayback Pharma LLC Xeljanz (Tofacitinib) Oral Solution 9/25/2023 For the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis; Psoriatic Arthritis; Ankylosing Spondylitis; Ulcerative Colitis; Polyarticular Course Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

75 216081 Gadobutrol Injection, 30 mmol/30 mL (1 mmol/mL) and 65 mmol/65 mL (1 mmol/mL) Imaging Bulk Package Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Gadavist (Gadobutro) Injection 9/8/2023 For use with magnetic resonance imaging to detect and visualize areas with disrupted blood brain barrier and/or abnormal vascularity of the central nervous system; to assess the presence and extent of malignant breast disease; to evaluate known or suspected supra-aortic or renal artery disease; to assess myocardial perfusion (stress, rest) and late gadolinium enhancement

73 215572 Spironolactone Oral Suspension, 25 mg/5 mL Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC Carospir (Spironolactone) Oral Suspension 9/5/2023 For the treatment of NYHA Class III-IV heart failure and reduced ejection fraction ; to use as an add-on therapy for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure; for the management of edema in adult cirrhotic patients when edema is not responsive to fluid and sodium restrictions

72 215570 Palbociclib Tablets, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Ibrance (Palbociclib) Tablets 8/28/2023 For the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy, or fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy

55 215609 Tretinoin Gel (Microsphere), 0.08% Encube Ethicals Private Limited Retin-A-Micro (Tretinoin) Gel Microsphere 8/22/2023 For the topical treatment of acne vulgaris

52 215266 Halobetasol Propionate Topical Foam, 0.05% Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Lexette (Halobetasol Propionate) Topical Foam 8/11/2023 For the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients twelve (12) years of age and older

51 215081 Lifitegrast Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Micro Labs Limited Xiidra (Lifitegrast) Ophthalmic Solution 8/4/2023 For the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease

49 206078 Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets 7/31/2023 As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus

48 205994 Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets 7/31/2023 As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus

46 205980 Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets 7/31/2023 As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus

45 205972 Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Aurobindo Pharma Limited Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets 7/31/2023 As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus

44 205941 Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg Amneal Pharmaceuticals of NY, LLC Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets 7/31/2023 As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus

43 208980 Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection 7/24/2023 In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma

42 215698 Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial Kindos Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection 7/24/2023 In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma

41 215334 Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial Amneal EU, Limited Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection 7/24/2023 In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma

40 213672 Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection 7/24/2023 In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma

39 211901 Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial MSN Laboratories Private Limited Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection 7/24/2023 In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma

38 205197 Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection 7/24/2023 In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma

37 205182 Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection 7/24/2023 In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma

36 215893 Ponatinib Tablets, 15 mg and 45 mg Apotex Inc. Iclusig (Ponatinib) Tablets 7/14/2023 For the treatment of adult patients with Chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML); accelerated phase or blast phase CML or Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia ; T315I-positive CML or T315I-positive Ph+ ALL

35 216947 Ertugliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 15 mg Aurobindo Pharma Limited Steglatro (Ertugliflozin) Tablets 7/13/2023 As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus

32 210659 Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% (OTC) Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited Lastacaft (Alcaftadine) Ophthalmic Solution 6/23/2023 Temporarily relieves itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander

30 211287 Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule Lupin Inc Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide) Inhalation Powder 6/20/2023 For the long-term, once-daily, maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema

29 215902 Safinamide Tablets, 50 mg and 100 mg Aurobindo Pharma Limited Xadago (Safinamide) Tablets 6/14/2023 Adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) experiencing “off” episodes

27 214008 Trifluridine and Tipiracil Tablets, 15 mg/6.14 mg and 20 mg/8.19 mg Natco Pharma Limited Lonsurf (Trifluridine and Tipiracil) Tablets 6/13/2023 For the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-VEGF biological therapy, and if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy

25 217252 Baclofen Oral Suspension, 25 mg/5 mL (5 mg/mL) Slayback Pharma LLC Fleqsuvy (Baclofen) Oral Suspension 6/8/2023 Treatment of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis, particularly for the relief of flexor spasms and concomitant pain, clonus, and muscular rigidity and some value in patients with spinal cord injuries and other spinal cord diseases

24 215017 Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg MSN Laboratories Private Limited Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid ) Tablets 5/30/2023 For the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis

23 214980 Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg Lupin Limited Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid ) Tablets 5/30/2023 For the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis

22 214862 Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg Apotex Inc. Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid ) Tablets 5/30/2023 For the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis

21 091076 Diazepam Rectal Gel Rectal Delivery System, 10 mg and 20 mg Novel Laboratories, Inc. Diastat AcuDial (Diazepam) Rectal Gel Rectal Delivery System 5/30/2023 For the management of selected, refractory, patients with epilepsy, on stable regimens of AEDs, who require intermittent use of diazepam to control bouts of increased seizure activity

20 216435 Edetate Calcium Disodium Injection, USP, 1,000 mg/5 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial Casper Pharma LLC Calcium Disodium Versenate Injection 5/3/2023 For the reduction of blood levels and depot stores of lead in lead poisoning (acute and chronic) and lead encephalopathy, in both pediatric populations and adults

19 217213 Methsuximide Capsules USP, 300 mg Novitium Pharma LLC Celontin (Methsuximide) Capsules 5/1/2023 For the control of absence (petit mal) seizures that are refractory to other drugs

18 213267 Thalidomide Capsules USP, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg Natco Pharma Limited Thalomid (Thalidomide) Capsules 4/27/2023 For the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma; for the acute treatment of the cutaneous manifestations of moderate to severe erythema nodosum leprosum (ENL); as maintenance therapy for prevention and suppression of the cutaneous manifestations of ENL recurrence

17 216159 Midazolam in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 50 mg/50 mL (1mg/mL) and 100 mg/100 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Bags Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. Midazolam in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection 4/17/2023 Continuous intravenous infusion for sedation of intubated and mechanically ventilated adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients as a component of anesthesia or during treatment in a critical care setting

16 204379 Estradiol Transdermal System USP, 0.014 mg/day Zydus Noveltech, Inc Menostar (Estradiol) Transdermal System 4/17/2023 For the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis

15 215933 Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.2% Akorn Operating Company LLC Alrex (Loteprednol Etabonate) Ophthalmic Suspension 4/12/2023 For the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis

14 215328 Budesonide Rectal Foam, 2 mg/dose Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Uceris (Budesonide) Rectal Foam 4/12/2023 For the induction of remission in patients with active mild to moderate distal ulcerative colitis extending up to 40 cm from the anal verge

13 214226 Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets, 25 mg Lupin Limited Vemlidy (Tenofovir Alafenamide) Tablets 3/30/203 For the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in adults with compensated liver disease

12 214688 Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%/0.064% Glenmark Pharmaceuticals LimitedGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Enstilar (Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate) Foam 3/21/2023 For the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 12 years and older

11 209738 Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg Micro Labs Limited Xeljanz (Tofacitinib) Tablets 3/13/2023 For the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis; active psoriatic arthritis; moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis

10 205770 Bismuth Subcitrate Potassium, Metronidazole and Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules, 140 mg/125 mg/125 mg Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. Pylera (Bismuth Subcitrate Potassium, Metronidazole and Tetracycline Hydrochloride) Capsules 3/6/2023 For the treatment of patients with Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease (active or history of within the past 5 years) to eradicate H. pylori

9 214836 Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC) L. Perrigo Company Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen (Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen) Tablets (OTC) 2/28/2023 Temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to headache, toothache, backache, menstrual cramps, muscular aches, minor pain of arthritis

8 217219 Tiopronin Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg and 300 mg Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. Thiola (Tiopronin) EC Tablets 2/24/2023 For the prevention of cystine stone formation in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older with severe homozygous cystinuria, who are not responsive to these measures alone

7 215408 Doxepin Hydrochloride Cream, 5% Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc. Zonalon (Doxepin Hydrochloride) Cream 2/17/2023 For the short-term (up to 8 days) management of moderate pruritus in adult patients with atopic dermatitis or lichen simplex chronicus

6 216167 Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 200 mg Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. Trokendi XR (Topiramate) Extended-Release Capsules 2/9/2023 Initial monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 6 years of age and older; adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures or seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 6 years of age and older; preventive treatment of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older

5 213947 Tirofiban Hydrochloride Injection, 5 mg/100 mL (50 mcg/mL), Single-Dose Containers Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Aggrastat (Tirofiban Hydrochloride) Injection 2/7/2023 To reduce the rate of thrombotic cardiovascular events (combined endpoint of death, myocardial infarction, or refractory ischemia/repeat cardiac procedure) in patients with non-ST elevation acute coronary syndrome

4 213073 Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 725 mg/10 mL (72.5 mg/mL) Nivagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection 1/26/2023 For use as an additive to amino acids solutions to meet nutritional requirements of newborn infants requiring total parenteral nutrition (TPN) and of adult and pediatric patients with severe liver disease who may have impaired enzymatic processes and require TPN

3 211452 Morphine Sulfate Injection USP, 2 mg/mL, 4 mg/mL, 8 mg/mL, 10 mg/mL, 15 mg/mL Hikma Pharmaceuticals International Limited Morphine Sulfate Injection 1/12/2023 For the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate

2 216496 Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 10 % Mankind Pharma Limited Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution 1/11/2023 For the purpose of dilating the pupils