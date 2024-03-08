2023 First Generic Drug Approvals

|90
|208237
|Memantine and Donepezil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules, 21 mg/10 mg and 28 mg/10 mg
|ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Namzaric (Memantine and Donepezil Hydrochloride) Extended-Release Capsules
|12/15/2023
|For the treatment of moderate to severe dementia of the Alzheimer’s type in patients stabilized on 10 mg of donepezil hydrochloride once daily
|89
|208070
|Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, 150 mg
|Apotex, Inc.
|Pradaxa (Dabigatran Etexilate) Capsules
|12/15/2023
|To reduce the risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation; for the treatment and prophylaxis of deep venous thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE); for the prophylaxis of DVT and PE in certain patients; for the treatment of and to reduce the recurrance of venous thromboembolic events
|88
|217987
|Vasopressin in 5% Dextrose Injection, 20 units/100 mL (0.2 units/mL) Single-Dose Vials
|Cipla Limited
|Vasostrict (Vasopressin) Injection
|12/6/2023
|To increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock who remain hypotensive despite fluids and catecholamines
|87
|215636
|Methylene Blue Injection USP, 10 mg/2 mL (5 mg/mL) and 50 mg/10 mL (5 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials
|Zydus Worldwide DMCC
|ProvayBlue (Methylene Blue) Injection
|12/5/2023
|For the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with acquired methemoglobinemia
|86
|206027
|Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.07%
|Lupin Limited
|Prolensa (Bromfenac) Ophthalmic Solution
|11/22/2023
|For the treatment of postoperative inflammation and reduction of ocular pain in patients who have undergone cataract surgery
|85
|211097
|Teriparatide Injection USP, 600 mcg/2.4 mL (250 mcg/mL) Single-Patient-Use Prefilled Pens
|Apotex Inc.
|Forteo (Teriparatide) Injection
|11/16/2023
|For the rreatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; increase of bone mass in men with primary or hypogonadal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; treatment of men and women with osteoporosis associated with sustained systemic glucocorticoid therapy at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy
|84
|208569
|Teriparatide Injection USP, 600 mcg/2.4 mL (250 mcg/mL) Single-Patient-Use Prefilled Pens
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Forteo (Teriparatide) Injection
|11/16/2023
|For the rreatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; increase of bone mass in men with primary or hypogonadal osteoporosis at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy; treatment of men and women with osteoporosis associated with sustained systemic glucocorticoid therapy at high risk for fracture or patients who have failed or are intolerant to other available osteoporosis therapy
|83
|213516
|Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Sulfur Colloid
|Jubilant DraxImage Inc
|Technetium TC 99M sulfur colloid kit
|11/9/2023
|Diagnostic radiopharmaceutical to assist in the localization of lymph nodes draining a primary tumor in adult patients with breast cancer; for evaluation of peritoneo-venous (LeVeen) shunt patency in adults; imaging areas of functioning reticuloendothelial cells in the liver, spleen and bone marrow; studies of esophageal transit and gastroesophageal reflux; detection of pulmonary aspiration of gastric contents
|82
|217713
|Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg
|Apotex Inc
|Votrient (Pazopanib) Tablets
|10/19/2023
|For the treatment of adults with: advanced renal cell carcinoma; advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy
|81
|217517
|Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg
|Teva Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Votrient (Pazopanib) Tablets
|10/19/2023
|For the treatment of adults with: advanced renal cell carcinoma; advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy
|80
|215837
|Pazopanib Tablets, 200 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|Votrient (Pazopanib) Tablets
|10/19/2023
|For the treatment of adults with: advanced renal cell carcinoma; advanced soft tissue sarcoma who have received prior chemotherapy
|79
|217155
|Tranexamic Acid in 0.7% Sodium Chloride Injection, 1,000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/mL)
|Amneal EU, Limited
|Tranexamic Acid
|10/16/2023
|Antifibrinolytic indicated in patients with hemophilia for shortterm use to reduce or prevent hemorrhage and reduce the need for replacement therapy during and following tooth extraction
|78
|217134
|Iopamidol Injection USP, 41% Single-Dose Vial
|Hainan Poly Pharm. Co., Ltd.
|Isovue-200 (Iopamidol) Injection
|9/27/2023
|For angiography throughout the cardiovascular system; coronary arteriography and ventriculography; pediatric angiocardiography; selective visceral arteriography and aortography; peripheral venography; adult and pediatric intravenous excretory urography; intravenous adult and pediatric contrast enhancement of computed tomographic head and body imaging
|77
|216878
|Tofacitinib Oral Solution, 1 mg/mL
|Slayback Pharma LLC
|Xeljanz (Tofacitinib) Oral Solution
|9/25/2023
|For the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis; Psoriatic Arthritis; Ankylosing Spondylitis; Ulcerative Colitis; Polyarticular Course Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
|76
|215709
|Fluorescein Injection USP, 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) and 500 mg/2 mL (250 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vials
|Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|AK-FLUOR (Fluorescein) Injection
|9/25/2023
|Indicated in diagnostic fluorescein angiography or angioscopy of the retina and iris vasculature
|75
|216081
|Gadobutrol Injection, 30 mmol/30 mL (1 mmol/mL) and 65 mmol/65 mL (1 mmol/mL) Imaging Bulk Package
|Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
|Gadavist (Gadobutro) Injection
|9/8/2023
|For use with magnetic resonance imaging to detect and visualize areas with disrupted blood brain barrier and/or abnormal vascularity of the central nervous system; to assess the presence and extent of malignant breast disease; to evaluate known or suspected supra-aortic or renal artery disease; to assess myocardial perfusion (stress, rest) and late gadolinium enhancement
|74
|217174
|Calcium Gluconate Injection, 1000 mg/50 mL and 2000 mg/100 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Containers
|Amneal EU, Limited
|Calcium Gluconate Injection
|9/5/2023
|For the treatment of acute symptomatic hypocalcemia
|73
|215572
|Spironolactone Oral Suspension, 25 mg/5 mL
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Carospir (Spironolactone) Oral Suspension
|9/5/2023
|For the treatment of NYHA Class III-IV heart failure and reduced ejection fraction ; to use as an add-on therapy for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure; for the management of edema in adult cirrhotic patients when edema is not responsive to fluid and sodium restrictions
|72
|215570
|Palbociclib Tablets, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 125 mg
|Synthon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Ibrance (Palbociclib) Tablets
|8/28/2023
|For the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine-based therapy, or fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy
|71
|217442
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|70
|217194
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Alkem Laboratories Limited
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|69
|217068
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, and 60 mg
|Ascent Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Chewable Tablets
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|68
|216944
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Apotex Inc
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|67
|216266
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|66
|215802
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Lannett Company, Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|65
|215415
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, and 60 mg
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Chewable Tablets
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|64
|215330
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|63
|214547
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|62
|214484
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|61
|214134
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Chewable Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, and 60 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Chewable Tablets
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|60
|211840
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|SpecGx LLC
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|59
|202835
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|58
|202830
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|57
|202827
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|56
|202802
|Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate Capsules, 10 mg, 20 mg, 30 mg, 40 mg, 50 mg, 60 mg, and 70 mg
|Actavis Elizabeth LLC
|Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate ) Capsules
|8/25/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years and older; moderate to severe binge eating disorder (BED) in adults
|55
|215609
|Tretinoin Gel (Microsphere), 0.08%
|Encube Ethicals Private Limited
|Retin-A-Micro (Tretinoin) Gel Microsphere
|8/22/2023
|For the topical treatment of acne vulgaris
|54
|216541
|Calcium Gluconate Injection 10,000 mg/100 mL (100 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Package
|B. Braun Medical, Inc.
|Calcium Gluconate in Sodium Chloride Injection
|8/21/2023
|For the treatment of acute symptomatic hypocalcemia
|53
|214640
|Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol Tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate Tablets, 0.1 mg/0.02 mg and 75 mg
|Xiromed Pharma Espana, S.L.
|Balcoltra (Levonorgestrel and Ethinyl Estradiol and Ferrous Bisglycinate) Tablets
|8/16/2023
|For use by females of reproductive potential to prevent pregnancy
|52
|215266
|Halobetasol Propionate Topical Foam, 0.05%
|Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Lexette (Halobetasol Propionate) Topical Foam
|8/11/2023
|For the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients twelve (12) years of age and older
|51
|215081
|Lifitegrast Ophthalmic Solution, 5%
|Micro Labs Limited
|Xiidra (Lifitegrast) Ophthalmic Solution
|8/4/2023
|For the treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease
|50
|206081
|Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/1,000 mg, and 5 mg/1,000 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|Kombiglyze XR (Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride) Extended-Release Tablets
|7/31/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both saxagliptin and metformin is appropriate
|49
|206078
|Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
|Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets
|7/31/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|48
|205994
|Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets
|7/31/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|47
|205981
|Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets, 5 mg/500 mg, 2.5 mg/1,000 mg, and 5 mg/1,000 mg
|Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Kombiglyze XR (Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride) Extended-Release Tablets
|7/31/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus when treatment with both saxagliptin and metformin is appropriate
|46
|205980
|Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
|Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets
|7/31/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|45
|205972
|Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets
|7/31/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|44
|205941
|Saxagliptin Tablets, 2.5 mg and 5 mg
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals of NY, LLC
|Onglyza (Saxagliptin) Tablets
|7/31/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|43
|208980
|Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection
|7/24/2023
|In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma
|42
|215698
|Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Kindos Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
|Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection
|7/24/2023
|In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma
|41
|215334
|Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Amneal EU, Limited
|Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection
|7/24/2023
|In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma
|40
|213672
|Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited
|Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection
|7/24/2023
|In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma
|39
|211901
|Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|MSN Laboratories Private Limited
|Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection
|7/24/2023
|In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma
|38
|205197
|Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection
|7/24/2023
|In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma
|37
|205182
|Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited
|Mozobil (Plerixafor) Injection
|7/24/2023
|In combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor to mobilize hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous transplantation in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma or multiple myeloma
|36
|215893
|Ponatinib Tablets, 15 mg and 45 mg
|Apotex Inc.
|Iclusig (Ponatinib) Tablets
|7/14/2023
|For the treatment of adult patients with Chronic phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML); accelerated phase or blast phase CML or Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia ; T315I-positive CML or T315I-positive Ph+ ALL
|35
|216947
|Ertugliflozin Tablets, 5 mg and 15 mg
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|Steglatro (Ertugliflozin) Tablets
|7/13/2023
|As an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus
|34
|213369
|Oxcarbazepine Extended-Release Tablets, 150 mg, 300 mg, and 600 mg
|Apotex Inc.
|Oxtellar XR (Oxcarbazepine) Extended-Release Tablets
|7/13/2023
|For the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients 6 years of age and older
|33
|213195
|Naltrexone for Extended-Release Injectable Suspension, 380 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial
|Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
|Vivitrol (Naltrexone) for Extended-Release Injectable Suspension
|7/6/2023
|For the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification
|32
|210659
|Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% (OTC)
|Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited
|Lastacaft (Alcaftadine) Ophthalmic Solution
|6/23/2023
|Temporarily relieves itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander
|31
|209253
|Amphetamine Extended-Release Orally Disintegrating Tablets, 3.1 mg, 6.3 mg, 9.4 mg, 12.5 mg, 15.7 mg and 18.8 mg
|Actavis Laboratories FL, Inc.
|Adzenys XR-ODT (Amphetamine) Extended-Release Orally Disintegrating Tablets
|6/22/2023
|For the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients 6 years and older
|30
|211287
|Tiotropium Bromide Inhalation Powder, 18 mcg/capsule
|Lupin Inc
|Spiriva HandiHaler (Tiotropium Bromide) Inhalation Powder
|6/20/2023
|For the long-term, once-daily, maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema
|29
|215902
|Safinamide Tablets, 50 mg and 100 mg
|Aurobindo Pharma Limited
|Xadago (Safinamide) Tablets
|6/14/2023
|Adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) experiencing “off” episodes
|28
|215035
|Amlodipine Benzoate Oral Suspension, 1 mg/mL (150 mL)
|Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
|Katerzia (Amlodipine Benzoate) Oral Suspension
|6/13/2023
|For the treatment of hypertension and coronary artery disease
|27
|214008
|Trifluridine and Tipiracil Tablets, 15 mg/6.14 mg and 20 mg/8.19 mg
|Natco Pharma Limited
|Lonsurf (Trifluridine and Tipiracil) Tablets
|6/13/2023
|For the treatment of adult patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who have been previously treated with fluoropyrimidine-, oxaliplatin- and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, an anti-VEGF biological therapy, and if RAS wild-type, an anti-EGFR therapy
|26
|214337
|Sugammadex Injection, 200 mg/2 mL (100 mg/mL), 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Aspiro Pharma Limited
|Bridion (Sugammadex) Injection
|6/9/2023
|Reversal of neuromuscular blockade induced by rocuronium bromide and vecuronium bromide in adults undergoing surgery
|25
|217252
|Baclofen Oral Suspension, 25 mg/5 mL (5 mg/mL)
|Slayback Pharma LLC
|Fleqsuvy (Baclofen) Oral Suspension
|6/8/2023
|Treatment of spasticity resulting from multiple sclerosis, particularly for the relief of flexor spasms and concomitant pain, clonus, and muscular rigidity and some value in patients with spinal cord injuries and other spinal cord diseases
|24
|215017
|
Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg
|MSN Laboratories Private Limited
|Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid ) Tablets
|5/30/2023
|For the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis
|23
|214980
|
Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg
|Lupin Limited
|Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid ) Tablets
|5/30/2023
|For the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis
|22
|214862
|
Obeticholic Acid Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg
|Apotex Inc.
|Ocaliva (Obeticholic Acid ) Tablets
|5/30/2023
|For the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis
|21
|091076
|
Diazepam Rectal Gel Rectal Delivery System, 10 mg and 20 mg
|Novel Laboratories, Inc.
|Diastat AcuDial (Diazepam) Rectal Gel Rectal Delivery System
|5/30/2023
|For the management of selected, refractory, patients with epilepsy, on stable regimens of AEDs, who require intermittent use of diazepam to control bouts of increased seizure activity
|20
|216435
|
Edetate Calcium Disodium Injection, USP, 1,000 mg/5 mL (200 mg/mL) Single-Dose Vial
|Casper Pharma LLC
|Calcium Disodium Versenate Injection
|5/3/2023
|For the reduction of blood levels and depot stores of lead in lead poisoning (acute and chronic) and lead encephalopathy, in both pediatric populations and adults
|19
|217213
|
Methsuximide Capsules USP, 300 mg
|Novitium Pharma LLC
|Celontin (Methsuximide) Capsules
|5/1/2023
|For the control of absence (petit mal) seizures that are refractory to other drugs
|18
|213267
|
Thalidomide Capsules USP, 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg, 200 mg
|Natco Pharma Limited
|Thalomid (Thalidomide) Capsules
|4/27/2023
|For the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma; for the acute treatment of the cutaneous manifestations of moderate to severe erythema nodosum leprosum (ENL); as maintenance therapy for prevention and suppression of the cutaneous manifestations of ENL recurrence
|17
|216159
|
Midazolam in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 50 mg/50 mL (1mg/mL) and 100 mg/100 mL (1 mg/mL) Single-Dose Bags
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.
|Midazolam in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection
|4/17/2023
|Continuous intravenous infusion for sedation of intubated and mechanically ventilated adult, pediatric, and neonatal patients as a component of anesthesia or during treatment in a critical care setting
|16
|204379
|
Estradiol Transdermal System USP, 0.014 mg/day
|Zydus Noveltech, Inc
|Menostar (Estradiol) Transdermal System
|4/17/2023
|For the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis
|15
|215933
|
Loteprednol Etabonate Ophthalmic Suspension, 0.2%
|Akorn Operating Company LLC
|Alrex (Loteprednol Etabonate) Ophthalmic Suspension
|4/12/2023
|For the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of seasonal allergic conjunctivitis
|14
|215328
|
Budesonide Rectal Foam, 2 mg/dose
|Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Uceris (Budesonide) Rectal Foam
|4/12/2023
|For the induction of remission in patients with active mild to moderate distal ulcerative colitis extending up to 40 cm from the anal verge
|13
|214226
|
Tenofovir Alafenamide Tablets, 25 mg
|Lupin Limited
|Vemlidy (Tenofovir Alafenamide) Tablets
|3/30/203
|For the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in adults with compensated liver disease
|12
|214688
|
Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate Foam, 0.005%/0.064%
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals LimitedGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
|Enstilar (Calcipotriene and Betamethasone Dipropionate) Foam
|3/21/2023
|For the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in patients 12 years and older
|11
|209738
|
Tofacitinib Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg
|Micro Labs Limited
|Xeljanz (Tofacitinib) Tablets
|3/13/2023
|For the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis; active psoriatic arthritis; moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis
|10
|205770
|
Bismuth Subcitrate Potassium, Metronidazole and Tetracycline Hydrochloride Capsules, 140 mg/125 mg/125 mg
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|Pylera (Bismuth Subcitrate Potassium, Metronidazole and Tetracycline Hydrochloride) Capsules
|3/6/2023
|For the treatment of patients with Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease (active or history of within the past 5 years) to eradicate H. pylori
|9
|214836
|
Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen Tablets, 250 mg/125 mg (OTC)
|L. Perrigo Company
|Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen (Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen) Tablets (OTC)
|2/28/2023
|Temporarily relieves minor aches and pains due to headache, toothache, backache, menstrual cramps, muscular aches, minor pain of arthritis
|8
|217219
|
Tiopronin Delayed-Release Tablets, 100 mg and 300 mg
|Par Pharmaceutical, Inc.
|Thiola (Tiopronin) EC Tablets
|2/24/2023
|For the prevention of cystine stone formation in adults and pediatric patients 9 years of age and older with severe homozygous cystinuria, who are not responsive to these measures alone
|7
|215408
|
Doxepin Hydrochloride Cream, 5%
|Teva Pharmaceuticals Development, Inc.
|Zonalon (Doxepin Hydrochloride) Cream
|2/17/2023
|For the short-term (up to 8 days) management of moderate pruritus in adult patients with atopic dermatitis or lichen simplex chronicus
|6
|216167
|
Topiramate Extended-Release Capsules, 200 mg
|Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.
|Trokendi XR (Topiramate) Extended-Release Capsules
|2/9/2023
|Initial monotherapy for the treatment of partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 6 years of age and older; adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures or seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) in patients 6 years of age and older; preventive treatment of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older
|5
|213947
|
Tirofiban Hydrochloride Injection, 5 mg/100 mL (50 mcg/mL), Single-Dose Containers
|Nexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Aggrastat (Tirofiban Hydrochloride) Injection
|2/7/2023
|To reduce the rate of thrombotic cardiovascular events (combined endpoint of death, myocardial infarction, or refractory ischemia/repeat cardiac procedure) in patients with non-ST elevation acute coronary syndrome
|4
|213073
|
Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 725 mg/10 mL (72.5 mg/mL)
|Nivagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Cysteine Hydrochloride Injection
|1/26/2023
|For use as an additive to amino acids solutions to meet nutritional requirements of newborn infants requiring total parenteral nutrition (TPN) and of adult and pediatric patients with severe liver disease who may have impaired enzymatic processes and require TPN
|3
|211452
|
Morphine Sulfate Injection USP, 2 mg/mL, 4 mg/mL, 8 mg/mL, 10 mg/mL, 15 mg/mL
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals International Limited
|Morphine Sulfate Injection
|1/12/2023
|For the management of pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate
|2
|216496
|
Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution USP, 10 %
|Mankind Pharma Limited
|Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution
|1/11/2023
|For the purpose of dilating the pupils
|1
|215908
|
Nitisinone Capsules, 2 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg
|Torrent Pharma Inc.
|Orfadin (Nitisinone) Capsules
|1/9/2023
|For the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hereditary tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1) in combination with dietary restriction of tyrosine and phenylalanine