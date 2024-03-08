Confluent Appoints Sandy Stojkovski and Brian Yoor to its Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluent Medical Technologies, a leading materials science platform that supports the design, development and manufacturing of life saving implants, today announced the appointments of Sandy Stojkovski, Chief Executive Officer, North America of Vitesco Technologies, and Brian Yoor, former Chief Financial Officer of Abbott, to its Board of Directors.



“We are thrilled to welcome Sandy and Brian to our Board and look forward to benefiting from their seasoned perspectives," said Dean Schauer, Chief Executive Officer of Confluent. “Sandy’s engineering and operational leadership in the industrial automotive sector and Brian’s deep healthcare and finance expertise will be invaluable as we continue to serve as a trusted partner to OEMs in developing and manufacturing many of their most complex and mission-critical implantable products.”

“Confluent has built its platform on a foundation of leading materials science capabilities,” said Stojkovski. “Their depth of expertise is unique, and I look forward to leveraging my experience across automotive manufacturing to support the company’s continued success.”

“I have long admired the Confluent team for the critical role their products play in our healthcare system,” said Yoor. “I am pleased to work with management to help guide Confluent through its next stage of growth.”

Stojkovski is a seasoned executive with over two decades of leadership experience in the industrial manufacturing industry. As Chief Executive Officer and Head of Electrification Solutions of Vitesco North America, Stojkovski has led the company through a transformative time following its spinoff from Continental. She has held various executive roles at the company, including Senior Vice President of Powertrain. Before joining Vitesco, Stojkovski held leadership positions at Marelli, ZF Group, AVL, and Ricardo.

Yoor has a long track record in the healthcare and life sciences sectors and brings to Confluent more than three decades of experience in corporate finance. Yoor spent most of his career at Abbott, where he last served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In this role he oversaw several finance and finance-related functions and was responsible for communicating the company’s identity, financial results, and shareholder value proposition. Yoor currently serves on the boards of iRhythm Technologies and Covira.

Confluent Applies Materials Science to MedTech Innovation. Confluent specializes in the expert design, development, and large-scale manufacturing of interventional catheter-based devices and implants. Customers rely on Confluent’s expertise in Nitinol material and components, balloon and complex catheters, high-precision polymer tubing, and implantable textiles. With facilities in Fremont and Orange County, California; Warwick, Rhode Island; Windham, Maine; Austin, Texas; Chattanooga, Tennessee; and San Jose, Costa Rica, Confluent has earned the confidence of the leaders in the medical device community through a proven track record of innovative materials science, engineering, and manufacturing. For more information, visit confluentmedical.com.

