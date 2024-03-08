Muriel Drake Ryan breaks stereotypes surrounding homelessness in her 90-page book, “Homeless I Have Known”
“Homeless I Have Known” reveals real stories, challenges readers to confront realities, and sparks global conversation.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muriel Drake Ryan, an accomplished author with a deep commitment to addressing social issues, unveils "Homeless I Have Known" a poignant exploration of the lives and challenges faced by individuals experiencing homelessness. In her book, Ryan brings a compassionate and nuanced perspective, challenging preconceptions and inviting readers to confront the humanity behind the statistics.
Often confined to stereotypes of addiction, mental illness, and destitution, individuals who suffer from homelessness find refuge in "Homeless I Have Known". This book transcends these stereotypes, sharing the real stories of mothers, children, disabled individuals, and those battling chronic illnesses. Each person's journey into homelessness is backed by their own story of what led them to this unfortunate situation, which is often shaped by both recent and long-term factors, including the often-overlooked influence of their childhood environments.
Born in Terre Haute, Indiana, Muriel Drake Ryan's life took a transformative turn from her successful career in education to full-time home missions. In collaboration with her husband, Bernard Ryan, she founded Families by Choice in 2006, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the homeless and those living in poverty. All net proceeds from her book contribute to the important work and expansion of Families by Choice.
Muriel Drake Ryan and his husband’s personal journey into home missions began in 2007, when they started working with the homeless. Their shelters, including Deborah's House, Timothy's House, and Jonathan's Home, cater to specific demographics, providing valuable insights into the diverse experiences of those without stable housing.
This 90-page book is not merely a documentation of hardship; it is a spiritual exploration, weaving lessons from the stories shared by the residents. Muriel Drake Ryan hopes that readers will not only expand their understanding of this social issue but also be inspired by the scripture, "I was a stranger, and you took me in".
"Homeless I Have Known" is now accessible for purchase on Amazon and other top online bookstores. This compelling book will be showcased at the London Book Fair 2024 from March 12–14 at Olympia London, offering an opportunity for readers worldwide to connect. Stay informed about the event by visiting the official website: https://www.londonbookfair.co.uk/, and explore more about The Maple Staple Bookstore featured books.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
Emmanuel Laguardia
The MapleStaple
+1 647-330-9992
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Other