Consumer Alert: Tips for North Carolina Homeowners and Renters

Friday, March 8, 2024

This week, Attorney General Josh Stein announced new actions to protect North Carolina homeowners. Our office is suing Canary General Contracting and Design for defrauding homeowners in Charlotte. So far, our Consumer Protection Division has received 15 complaints about the business and North Carolinians have reported more than $250,000 in financial losses. Attorney General Stein also announced the launch of an investigation into RealPage, a real estate software company, over concerns about anticompetitive conduct to raise the cost of rental housing.

We know that it takes a lot of time, effort, and money to buy or invest in a home. Use our tips to make sure that you are protecting yourself and your wallet from scammers trying to take advantage of you.

Vet a business before you hire them. Ask friends and neighbors for their recommendations. Look for reputable companies online through the Better Business Bureau and check if a contractor has complaints against them by calling our office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

Compare estimates. Before you hire a repair company or contractor, get at least three estimates from different companies and compare them. Once you’ve selected the company you want to hire, make sure you agree to a contract in writing. And don’t pay upfront for work – make sure you are satisfied before you pay.

Keep in mind that a contractor must be licensed by the North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors if the contractor does projects costing $40,000 or more. The Licensing Board can tell you if a particular contractor is licensed.

Make sure to do your research before you sign the lease agreement. Look up the landlord or company you are planning to rent from and make sure they look legitimate.

You can learn more tips for North Carolina homeowners and renters here.

If you think you or somebody you know has been the victim of a scam, contact our office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at https://ncdoj.gov/complaint.