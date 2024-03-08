Submit Release
News Search

There were 149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,091 in the last 365 days.

DC Health Moves Headquarters to Ward 8

WASHINGTON, DC — Beginning on February 26, 2024, DC Health will be proudly serving District residents from its new headquarters at 2201 Shannon Place SE in Ward 8. As a result of the move, the in-person Vital Records Office and Licensing Administration at 899 North Capitol Street NE, will close to the public at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, February 22, and reopen at the new 2201 Shannon Place location at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 27, with the same ongoing hours of operation. The DC Health and Wellness Center at 77 P Street NE, Washington, DC 20002, will not be impacted by the move.

This move is one more step in Mayor Bowser’s continuing commitment to the economic development of Ward 8 by bringing new jobs, new customers for local businesses, and new opportunities East of the River. DC Health will also take advantage of this geographic opportunity by building deeper relationships within the community and working even more closely with local organizations and leaders to promote health equity and better health outcomes for everyone in the District.

DC Health and its nearly 700 employees are excited to become part of the Anacostia neighborhood and support Mayor Bowser’s East of the River strategy which, among other efforts, utilizes District Government buildings as a catalyst for economic growth in communities currently experiencing underinvestment.

# # #

The District of Columbia Department of Health promotes health, wellness and equity, across the District, and protects the safety of residents, visitors and those doing business in our nation’s capital.

You just read:

DC Health Moves Headquarters to Ward 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more